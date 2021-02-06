Cheektowaga students can save money and start college – as high school freshmen

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"A lot of them have an idea of where they think they want to be when they come in," said Mike Ortman, P-Tech Build instructor, "A lot of these students have never read a tape measure, have never picked up a hammer."

Students attend school at Erie 1's Potter Career and Technical Center in West Seneca for a half day, taking math, Global 9 and English, before heading to Mike Ortman's classroom for the P-TECH Build course work. Then, they head back to their high schools.

They'll get a general introduction to carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning for two years before picking a focus area when they are in 11th grade.

Students in other BOCES career and tech programs usually attend for two years, starting in 11th grade.

P-TECH Build students start taking college courses in tenth grade, and they will attend Erie Community College tuition-free after high school.

"Catching them young, I think, is key. The construction trades are so dependent on experience and exposure," Ortman said. "These students are motivated. They've already made a conscious decision."

The skilled trade sectors are in high demand, Smith said, and businesses are looking forward to hiring well-trained workers.