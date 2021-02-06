 Skip to main content
Cheektowaga students can save money and start college – as high school freshmen
Cheektowaga students can save money and start college – as high school freshmen

P-tech program

Teacher Mike Ortman helps P-TECH Build program students Luke Zlotek, center, and Tristan Pratt as they work on a basic electrical setup wiring a light bulb and switch during class at the Erie 1 BOCES Potter Career and Technical Center in West Seneca, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. 

Some of them had never held a hammer or a tape measure before September, but 15 freshmen from Cheektowaga high schools are on track to earn a tuition-free associate degree in six years.

The students, part of the newest P-TECH (Pathways in Technology Early College High School) program at Erie 1 BOCES, also will get a jump on getting a job in the building trades.

“This is a school within a school model that merges high school, college and work-based learning,” said Anedda Trautman, director of career and technical education for Erie 1 BOCES.

BOCES organized the consortium of Cheektowaga Central, Sloan, Maryvale, Cleveland Hill and Depew school districts, and the P-TECH Build proposal won a $2.7 million state grant.

The six-year grant will fund the program and tuition for 120 students, and every student accepted into the program over the six years will receive free tuition.

P-tech program

Teacher Mike Ortman works with Elliot Makelke, a student in the P-TECH Build program, as he completes a basic electrical setup wiring a light bulb and switch during class at the Erie 1 BOCES Potter Career and Technical Center in West Seneca, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

P-TECH programs in New York prepare students for future high-skills jobs in technology, manufacturing, health care and finance.

Students must apply for the program when they are in eighth grade. It is appealing for those who like hands-on activities and have an interest or passion in construction, said Lori Smith, P-TECH supervisor for Erie 1 BOCES.

"We find a lot of times these students may have family members who are already in the industry," she said.

"A lot of them have an idea of where they think they want to be when they come in," said Mike Ortman, P-Tech Build instructor, "A lot of these students have never read a tape measure, have never picked up a hammer."

Students attend school at Erie 1's Potter Career and Technical Center in West Seneca for a half day, taking math, Global 9 and English, before heading to Mike Ortman's classroom for the P-TECH Build course work. Then, they head back to their high schools.

They'll get a general introduction to carpentry, electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning for two years before picking a focus area when they are in 11th grade.

Students in other BOCES career and tech programs usually attend for two years, starting in 11th grade.

P-TECH Build students start taking college courses in tenth grade, and they will attend Erie Community College tuition-free after high school. 

"Catching them young, I think, is key. The construction trades are so dependent on experience and exposure," Ortman said. "These students are motivated. They've already made a conscious decision."

The skilled trade sectors are in high demand, Smith said, and businesses are looking forward to hiring well-trained workers.

“A shortage of skilled workers remains one of the top challenges facing the construction industry,” said Joseph Benedict, executive director for the Construction Exchange of Western New York.

“When business partners provide mentoring and support, their involvement helps the teens see how their academics and skills are relevant to the workforce,” Trautman said.

Erie 1 BOCES also has won P-TECH grants for automotive and health care programs.  

