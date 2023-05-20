Food insecurity in Western New York does not stop at Buffalo's boundaries. Seeing hungry students in their classrooms in Cheektowaga, teachers felt compelled to act.

Students' and families' lack of access to basic products prompted the Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan, New York State United Teachers and Teamsters Local #449 to develop a 24-hour food pantry that debuted with a ribbon-cutting under steady rain Saturday morning.

Dubbed the Little Free Pantry, the 5-foot-wide wooden rectangle houses two shelves and sits outside the Teamsters' headquarters at 2175 William St., close to a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus stop. Boxed pasta, canned vegetables and cereal were neatly organized inside, supplemented by at least 20 bags of additional nonperishables collected Saturday and stocked inside the union shop.

Amy Kochan, president of the Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan, said the teachers' goal was to have the pantry ready for summer. As a John F. Kennedy High School teacher and parent of teenagers, she stressed the sustenance required for growth.

"I know how hungry they are, sometimes it seems like a bottomless pit," Kochan said. "We know that when the kids don't have the nutrition that they need, they can't focus in school, and academics become secondary. We want to make sure the kids have everything they need right through the weekend, right through the summer, so it's something they don't have to worry about."

Cheektowaga-Sloan enrolls about 1,200 students in kindergarten through 12th grade and comprises four schools: JFK middle and high schools, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Elementary. About 60% of district students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to state education data from 2021-2022.

That's a smaller slice than Buffalo Public Schools, of which 78% of its students are economically disadvantaged, but both districts qualify for free breakfasts and lunches because of their poverty rates. East Buffalo's food insecurity – and efforts to remedy it – have been in the spotlight since the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022 – but state figures and teacher efforts such as those in Cheektowaga show the issue is not isolated.

As in Buffalo, student needs are broader than just meals at home, Kochan emphasized.

"Families are struggling – the prices at the grocery store are astronomical, not just for food, but for your typical deodorant, soap and those types of things, too," she said.

A team effort was required to construct and promote the hardy wooden cupboard. Amy Capalbo, an art teacher at JFK, and Jason Glaser, a technology teacher at the school, helped high school students develop signage and build the pantry. Teachers' Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan's 15-member executive team drove the effort forward, Kochan said, but much of its larger membership donated goods. The American Legion Post 1320, about 1.5 miles away in Sloan, donated $500 early on.

Paul B. Aroune, a New York State United Teachers labor relations specialist, worked with students to build the stand that supports the pantry. NYSUT funds 50% of the pantry through its Local Action Project, which supports teachers in finding ways to not only help students, but also benefit the surrounding community.

Jeff Brylski, president of Teamsters Local #449, said Cheektowaga-Sloan teachers struggling to find a site for the pantry approached him. He leapt at the opportunity to supplement the annual food and toy drive his 3,500-person membership already takes on, and because his headquarters might reach a different neighborhood than Catholic Charities' North Ogden Street pantry a mile away and the Resurrection Life Fellowship site three miles away on Old Union Road.

"Someone from our local will look into the pantry every single day," he said.

Given the pantry's proximity to a bus stop and its 24-hour availability, Brylski is confident it will be used.

"If you feed one person a day, you're doing a good job," he said.