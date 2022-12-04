Cheektowaga schools superintendent gets payout after resignation

Former Cheektowaga Central Superintendent Steven L. Wright is receiving a payout of more than $150,000 after resigning from the school district last month.

Cheektowaga Central superintendent Steven Wright resigns Details of the resignation agreement were not immediately released. Wright's salary was $175,750, according to the See Through New York website.

Wright also will receive health, dental, vision and prescription insurance until the end of the year.

The benefits are spelled out in a resignation agreement obtained from the school district by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Wright was on leave from the district from Oct. 21 through Nov. 11, when his resignation took place. The board approved the agreement at a brief special meeting called Oct. 24, although board president Renee Wilson did not sign the agreement until Nov. 8.

Under the agreement, Wright was given a lump sum payment of $142,500, which amounts to nine months of his salary. He also was given payment for 25 vacation days, which The Buffalo News calculated to be $19,790, bringing the total for both categories to $162,290.

In addition, the district is establishing a fund equivalent to half of the value of the 325 sick and personal leave days Wright accrued. That fund is to be used to purchase health insurance coverage for Wright and his family, until the fund is depleted. Using the accumulated sick leave in that way is spelled out in Wright's employment agreement.

Wright, who worked for the district for 31 years, was named superintendent in 2021, after working as a math teacher and then moving into administration, including a stint as high school principal.

No reason was given for his departure less than two months into the new school year. Wilson declined to say in October if it was related to issues at the middle school.

It was an uneven start to the year at Cheektowaga Middle School, with some students not getting schedules for opening day. Some did not have lockers or homerooms and were placed in the wrong classes.

Wright acknowledged the problems to parents during a meeting in mid-September.

"I know the start of the school year has been a challenge," he told parents. "I get it."

Wright moved middle school Principal Patrick Cullinan to the central office, and Tom Lyons was appointed interim principal.

The School Board appointed Assistant Superintendent Scott Zipp as the acting superintendent Oct. 24. His position became permanent with a board vote Nov. 8.