Cheektowaga Central superintendent Steven Wright resigns

Cheektowaga Central Superintendent Steven Wright resigned Friday from the post he held for just over 15 months.

The School Board accepted his resignation during a special meeting Monday evening, Board President Renee Wilson said. The board approved a resignation agreement, waiver and general release, she added.

Details of the resignation agreement were not immediately released. Wright's salary was $175,750, according to the See Through New York website.

The district said in a statement that Wright and the School Board have agreed to "part ways."

The board named Assistant Superintendent Scott Zipp as acting superintendent.

The district issued this statement Thursday: "The district and the superintendent have agreed to part ways. Mr. Wright has dedicated over 30 years to the district and has impacted the lives of many individuals from students to staff and community members. The board thanks Mr. Wright for his dedication and commitment to the district and Mr. Wright thanks the community for their support."

No reason for Wright's departure was given, and Wilson declined to say if it was related to issues at the Middle School.

Cheektowaga Middle School had a bumpy start to the year, particularly with scheduling, with some students placed in incorrect classes, according to the Cheektowaga Bee. Wright removed Patrick Cullinan as the school's principal in September. Cullinan is working in the district's central office, Wilson said.

Tom Lyons has been named interim principal at the Middle School, and the district is interviewing candidates for the permanent position, Wilson said.

"The board will be undergoing a process to select an interim superintendent and will provide more details on that process in the near future," the district said in a statement.

The board president said there is not yet a timeline for selecting a new leader.

"We really need some time to process going forward and work with our legal team," Wilson said.

Wright was named superintendent in 2021, after working as a math teacher and then moving into administration, including a stint as high school principal.