Ceremony set to rename Lockport school after 19th century Black leader
Ceremony set to rename Lockport school after 19th century Black leader

Aaron Mossell

In this late 19th century family photo, Aaron Mossell, the Lockport businessman and civil rights leader, is seated third from the left. 

 Provided photo

The name change of Lockport's North Park Junior High School in honor of local 19th century Black leader Aaron Mossell will be made official Sept. 2.

A 6 p.m. ceremony at the Passaic Avenue school will feature speeches by two of Mossell's great-grandchildren, Rae Alexander-Minter and Woody Lee.

The Lockport Board of Education voted unanimously June 9 to rename the school, upon the recommendation of a special committee that included the school's principal.

Mossell, who manufactured bricks in Lockport, led a boycott of the city's Blacks-only school in 1873 that led, three years later, to the official desegregation of Lockport public schools, 78 years before integrated schools were ordered nationwide by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The renaming of the school as Aaron Mossell Junior High School had been sought by various community groups since 2011. It was rejected once before by the board, which chose to rename the school library for him instead.

