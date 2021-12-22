 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cash wants Buffalo schools to stay open after break, but won't decide until next week
0 comments
top story

Cash wants Buffalo schools to stay open after break, but won't decide until next week

Support this work for $1 a month
Kriner Cash (copy) (copy) (copy)

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said Wednesday that he wants to keep schools open and avoid remote learning after the Christmas break, but he indicated he won't decide until next week. 

"We want to come back. We expect to come back. But we will watch this very closely over the next two weeks, especially," Cash said at a news conference. 

He said he will have to weigh how high the number of Covid-19 cases spikes after Christmas due to the Omicron variant, the availability of sufficient staff to safely run the schools and the availability of rapid tests from the state.   

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"It's not just keeping kids in school. I’ve asserted that’s what we want to do. It’s also about staff, and I’ve already seen an increase in their absences, taking time off. Bus driver shortages have been acute from Day 1. It may get more acute. Our food service workers and custodial staff. Our teaching staff. I’m having to hire more and more substitutes but there aren’t the population of substitutes to help us. I’m running into staffing shortages across the board." 

He said he will consult with the district's medical advisory team, led by Dr. Dennis Kuo, and with the Board of Education before deciding whether to switch to remote learning on Jan. 3. 

Board President Louis Petrucci echoed Cash's views. 

“Every single person I reached out to say they want the schools to stay open, but we have to do it safely,” Petrucci said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DNA 'enhancements' may solve JonBenet Ramsey killing 25 years later

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News