Cash wants Buffalo schools to stay open after break, but won't decide until next week

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said Wednesday that he wants to keep schools open and avoid remote learning after the Christmas break, but he indicated he won't decide until next week.

"We want to come back. We expect to come back. But we will watch this very closely over the next two weeks, especially," Cash said at a news conference.

He said he will have to weigh how high the number of Covid-19 cases spikes after Christmas due to the Omicron variant, the availability of sufficient staff to safely run the schools and the availability of rapid tests from the state.

"It's not just keeping kids in school. I’ve asserted that’s what we want to do. It’s also about staff, and I’ve already seen an increase in their absences, taking time off. Bus driver shortages have been acute from Day 1. It may get more acute. Our food service workers and custodial staff. Our teaching staff. I’m having to hire more and more substitutes but there aren’t the population of substitutes to help us. I’m running into staffing shortages across the board."