Cash wants Buffalo schools to stay open after break, but Omicron could interfere

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said Wednesday that he wants to keep schools open and avoid remote learning after the winter break, but he won't decide until next week whether he will.
"We want to come back. We expect to come back. But we will watch this very closely over the next two weeks, especially," Cash said at a news conference in City Hall.
The city’s schools have done an exemplary job in containing the spread of Covid-19 through safety measures such as masking and social distancing, said Dr. Dennis Kuo, the district’s medical director, who joined Cash at the news conference. And very few cases have been found to spread within schools.
But that does not guarantee that schools will be able to stay open. The Omicron variant is far more contagious than other variants of Covid-19, Kuo noted.
“What we’re seeing is that the cases go up very, very quickly for a short time, and then they go down. But while they’re going up, a lot of people get sick,” he said.
Cash said he would like to see all students and staff to be tested for Covid-19 before Jan. 3, when classes resume after winter break, but he stopped short of saying it would be required. Such testing would alleviate the anxiety among many staff about returning in person after the break, he said.
The district, like many others, is doing its best to deal with staffing shortages due to absences among nearly every employee group: bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, teacher aides, teachers and other staff, he said.
“And if you have a tipping point of staff shortages, then at what point do you say you have to close the schools because you can’t operate for the purpose they’re intended?” Cash said. “Staffing will be an issue. I hope it’s not to the point that we have to close.”
He reiterated a number of concerns regarding the test-to-stay program, which would enable unvaccinated students to stay in school after they are exposed to someone who tests positive for Covid-19, as long as they test negative each day before school, during what otherwise would be a quarantine period for them.
Erie County launched a pilot test-to-stay program earlier this month in Grand Island schools. Prior to the pilot, the number of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Grand Island schools more than doubled from 49 cases in October to 119 in November. So far in December, 58 cases have been reported.
Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham said he expects instruction in his district to continue in person after winter break.
“I do not see us doing anything different than what we’re doing now, particularly because of test-to-stay,” he said Wednesday during a meeting of The Buffalo News Editorial Board.
Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who, like Graham, is an officer in the local school superintendents organization, reiterated what has been his constant refrain in recent weeks: schools should not be closed.
“We’d be closing the place that the data have shown to be the safest place in the Covid era,” he said.
In Buffalo, Cash said he will have to weigh how high the number of Covid-19 cases spikes after Christmas due to the Omicron variant, the availability of sufficient staff to safely run the schools and the availability of rapid tests from the state for the test to stay program.
On Tuesday, he will announce what he called “a final decision” about whether classes will resume in person or remotely on Jan. 3.
"No one wants to go back to remote learning,” Cash said. “If we learned anything this past year, it was that remote learning was a necessity, but it was not ideal.”