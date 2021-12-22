Cash wants Buffalo schools to stay open after break, but Omicron could interfere

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said Wednesday that he wants to keep schools open and avoid remote learning after the winter break, but he won't decide until next week whether he will.

"We want to come back. We expect to come back. But we will watch this very closely over the next two weeks, especially," Cash said at a news conference in City Hall.

The city’s schools have done an exemplary job in containing the spread of Covid-19 through safety measures such as masking and social distancing, said Dr. Dennis Kuo, the district’s medical director, who joined Cash at the news conference. And very few cases have been found to spread within schools.

But that does not guarantee that schools will be able to stay open. The Omicron variant is far more contagious than other variants of Covid-19, Kuo noted.

“What we’re seeing is that the cases go up very, very quickly for a short time, and then they go down. But while they’re going up, a lot of people get sick,” he said.