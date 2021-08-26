Cash supports mask mandate, but won't require vaccines for Buffalo Public Schools staff

Cash had announced two weeks before Hochul became governor that masks will be required in all Buffalo Public Schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Cash said last year he felt alone many times, and that school leaders were on their own to make important health and safety decisions. He said he would like to see school districts be consistent in their messaging and guidance to communities.

"If she were to get the extraordinary powers sooner, I think that would be very helpful to public education, to all education," Cash said of Hochul.

He said he has not had any pushback from staff when he has championed vaccinations. He said the district told Hochul it supports a mandatory mask mandate and mandatory vaccines for employees.

"I think all of us should be vaccinated so we can protect the children better," he said. "I see this issue for our children who tend to be more vulnerable than many populations in terms of health."

He said the district is continually sending out messages to parents for those 12 and over to be vaccinated. There have been vaccination clinics offered in schools, and Cash said he would like to see school nurses administering vaccines.