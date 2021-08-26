Cash supports mask mandate, but won't require vaccines for Buffalo Public Schools staff

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said he supports mandatory masking in schools and mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for school employees. But he will not require teachers and staff to be vaccinated.
"I don’t think that’s my role, I really think that's a health department role, either at local and/or state level," Cash told The Buffalo News Editorial Board on Thursday.
Cash said that's why he is hoping Gov. Kathy Hochul will get the extraordinary powers granted to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during the Covid-19 pandemic state of emergency.
"If she gets those powers that he had through this tricky year, with this Delta variant raging, I think she will make sound decisions," Cash said. "I think she will consult with districts and we can get through this together."
The superintendent had kind words for Hochul, saying he has a good relationship with her and a lot of respect for her.
"She's come out very strong with a statewide mask mandate. I do think that's important to take that strong stance," Cash said.
Hochul said Tuesday, her first day as governor, that she was directing the state Health Department to institute universal face masking for everyone entering a school in New York. She said her first priority was to get children back to school in a safe manner.
Cash had announced two weeks before Hochul became governor that masks will be required in all Buffalo Public Schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Cash said last year he felt alone many times, and that school leaders were on their own to make important health and safety decisions. He said he would like to see school districts be consistent in their messaging and guidance to communities.
"If she were to get the extraordinary powers sooner, I think that would be very helpful to public education, to all education," Cash said of Hochul.
He said he has not had any pushback from staff when he has championed vaccinations. He said the district told Hochul it supports a mandatory mask mandate and mandatory vaccines for employees.
"I think all of us should be vaccinated so we can protect the children better," he said. "I see this issue for our children who tend to be more vulnerable than many populations in terms of health."
He said the district is continually sending out messages to parents for those 12 and over to be vaccinated. There have been vaccination clinics offered in schools, and Cash said he would like to see school nurses administering vaccines.
Cash also said there is a chance the district will develop an online academy in the future, but for this school year, remote learning will only be offered to those who have a medical exemption, who are quarantining or who are on long-term suspension.
"This year there are too many children that we have to put our eyeballs on, we have to see them face to face, so that we can gauge, we can do our job, to assess their condition," he said.
There will be some changes in bus routes, because of the shortage of bus drivers, which is being felt throughout the country. Morning pickups will be earlier, and afternoon drop-offs will be later, the superintendent said. And after-school programs will not start until the middle of October, "after we straighten out the bus challenges," he said.
He urged parents to send their children to school on the first day, Sept. 8.
"This year I want to stay focused on getting our kids back in full in person, because it's been a while. It's been too long for too many," Cash said. "The whole economy pivots and shifts and rotates based on school. If we learned nothing last year, we learned how important schools are."