 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cash proposes big pay increases for Buffalo Public Schools' top administrators
0 comments
top story topical

Cash proposes big pay increases for Buffalo Public Schools' top administrators

Support this work for $1 a month
Kriner Cash Buffalo Public Schools (copy)

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash has proposed big raises for the district's top administrators and some non-union workers.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Top Buffalo Public Schools administrators and a few non-union employees would receive raises ranging from 6% to 40% under a proposal from Superintendent Kriner Cash.

If the School Board approves his proposal at its meeting Wednesday, the raises would likely take effect in January.

The percentage increases are high, Cash acknowledged, but those employees’ salaries will remain at those rates for the next four years.

So, for example, rather than receiving a 2.5% raise each of the next four years, an employee would get a 10% increase this year, and then maintain that salary level for each of the next four years.

The 30 employees in his plan include nine associate superintendents; three lawyers; four finance officials; an investigator; and two secretaries who work in the superintendent’s office.

Since Cash was hired in Buffalo in 2015, the administrators and non-union workers have received a 7.6% increase in pay, he said. To keep them in the district, he said he needs to increase their pay to make it comparable with districts of similar size.

“Their performance has been excellent through Covid, and I want to make sure they all feel valued,” he said.

For the cabinet-level administrators, he is proposing a three-tier pay scale.

A small group of the highest-level administrators who are responsible for district-wide operations – those Cash meets with a few times a week – would make $185,000. The chief academic officer, chief technology officer and others at that level would earn $175,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Associate superintendents and others at a similar level in the organizational structure would earn $160,000. 

“It’s a new compensation structure, altogether,” he said. “It’s not based on seniority. This is based on trying to retain and attract top-tier people.”

In a memo to School Board members Friday, the superintendent laid out his rationale for requesting the raises.

He highlighted several of the district’s accomplishments since he was hired in 2015, including a graduation rate that increased from 48% to 76% and settling contracts with 10 out of the 11 unions in Buffalo Public Schools.

“In short, over the past seven years, the BPS has been turned around,” Cash wrote. “Public confidence in our work is strong. No superintendent can accomplish this work alone. We must keep our ‘irreplaceables.’ ”

It has become increasingly difficult to attract strong leaders to the district, he said. Even building administrators in Buffalo Public Schools are reluctant to become central office administrators.

Many of the other non-union employees would receive a 10% raise, but some would receive more. Both of Cash’s secretaries, for instance, would be paid $72,227 a year under his proposal, which would be a 10% increase for one and a 20% increase for another.

“I tried to give them a fair cost of living increase, 2% to 2.5% each year,” Cash said of the non-union employees. “And then, in some cases, I adjusted a long-undercompensated employee because of the nature of their work.”

The biggest percentage raise would go to Fred Wagstaff, who oversees security in the district. His salary would increase 40% from $85,000 to $119,000.

“Fred saves lives. He intervenes in things that are sometimes very dangerous, very confrontational,” Cash said. “Dealing with threats to blow up a school, knife fights, guns brought to school – Fred is usually on the scene within 20 minutes or less to bring about a calm and work with the Buffalo Police Department and school resource officers to help address the issue.”

[5:56 PM] Pasciak, Mary
Made with Flourish
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK announces first Omicron death as Britons rush for booster jabs

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News