Career – not college – beckons one of West Seneca East's top grads

Kelly Holdsworth has known for a while what she wants to do with her life.
It doesn't involve college.
The West Seneca East High School graduate, who was fifth in her class with a 99.166 average this year and amassed college credit for five courses, is pursuing her dream job: hair styling.
"You really see how peoples' faces bright up," she said. "You pull that cape off and they see their new hair and they get so excited. I just really wanted to do that for people."
When many of her classmates will be getting ready for college this summer, Kelly has a job lined up in August with Tonic Hair Salon in Williamsville.
"I definitely like school more than the average person, but I don’t like it enough to go through four more years," Kelly said.
She started dancing when she was 5 and always enjoyed helping girls with their makeup for their competitions.
"She loved doing the hair, and helping friends do their makeup," said Kelly's mother Kathlyn.
Kelly's older brother and sister are pursuing college degrees, but Kelly did not know what she wanted to do. Her parents encouraged her to check out the offerings at Erie 1 BOCES, and she got into the two-year cosmetology program in 2019.
"She didn't even apply to college, and we supported that," Kathlyn Holdsworth said. "For her the right choice now is pursuing her cosmetology license and going to work."
But there was some pressure along the way as more of her teachers found out she was headed to work and not higher education.
"A lot of my teachers would say things like, 'You might want to apply just in case you change your mind,' " Kelly said. "I was being told to put time into something I knew that I didn’t want to do."
She didn't even want to sit for the exams in AP literature and government this year, until teachers strongly encouraged her to take the tests.
Traditionally, a student like Kelly would have great opportunities for college, said West Seneca West High School guidance counselor Jill Smilinich.
"She's definitely been a hard worker. Kelly's passion was always cosmetology," Smilinich said. "I just really admired her for pursuing that."
Nearly three-fourths of students who graduate from high school in New York go to college, according to the National Information Center for Higher Education Policymaking and Analysis.
East High School Principal Jason Winnicki said he has worked at the school since 2009.
"Most students, when they're in the top 1%, or 10% or even more, they're tracked to a four-year school," he said, adding he has not seen a student in that category go from high school to the workforce.
Winnicki said he was surprised when Kelly signed up for cosmetology as a sophomore.
"She takes AP classes, she's a brilliant mind, a great leader in the building," Winnicki said. "That's fantastic that a young person, who at the time was probably 15 years old, knew what path she wanted to explore and start taking her journey, but then followed through and kept up also with advanced placement studies."
Now that she has graduated, Kelly can apply for a temporary license, and then she can schedule the state licensing exam later this summer.
She has put in the 1,000 hours of training, including class time, shadowing and internships, required to take the exam. It was a momentous feat, since classes were limited during the Covid-19 pandemic.
When schools shut down in March 2019, the cosmetology class concentrated on book work so they could be full hands-on when they returned to school this year.
Usually seniors in the program have clinical, where people book an appointment and get their hair done for free by the students at BOCES. But no one from the public could enter the school, so there was a lot work done on each other's hair.
"It was very difficult to do with two years of Covid. These kids have had a really rough time of it because of Covid," said BOCES Potter Career & Technical Center teacher Lisa Vater.
Kelly's family may have been particularly happy for her career pathway during the pandemic shutdown.
"I started doing their hair in quarantine when all the hair salons were closed," Kelly said. "When they were desperate, I was like OK, I guess now's the time."
It was just another confirmation of her career path.
"For Kelly to know what she wants to do is impressive," Kathlyn Holdsworth said.