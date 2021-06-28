Career – not college – beckons one of West Seneca East's top grads

"She didn't even apply to college, and we supported that," Kathlyn Holdsworth said. "For her the right choice now is pursuing her cosmetology license and going to work."

But there was some pressure along the way as more of her teachers found out she was headed to work and not higher education.

"A lot of my teachers would say things like, 'You might want to apply just in case you change your mind,' " Kelly said. "I was being told to put time into something I knew that I didn’t want to do."

She didn't even want to sit for the exams in AP literature and government this year, until teachers strongly encouraged her to take the tests.

Traditionally, a student like Kelly would have great opportunities for college, said West Seneca West High School guidance counselor Jill Smilinich.

"She's definitely been a hard worker. Kelly's passion was always cosmetology," Smilinich said. "I just really admired her for pursuing that."

Nearly three-fourths of students who graduate from high school in New York go to college, according to the National Information Center for Higher Education Policymaking and Analysis.

