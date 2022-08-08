 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Capuana is Erie 1 BOCES new superintendent

Erie 1 BOCES has a new district superintendent and chief executive officer.

Michael Capuana

Michael Capuana took over the duties this month as a field representative for the state education commissioner for 19 component school districts and Buffalo Public Schools. He also will oversee the instructional, managerial and technology services Erie 1 BOCES provides to school districts in the region.

Former Superintendent Lynn M. Fusco retired after 44 years in education, including nearly seven years as head of BOCES.

“Dr. Capuana has a proven track record of successful leadership and collaboration,” said John Sherman, president of Erie 1 BOCES School Board. “His interviews impressed the board as well as the selection committees. We’re excited to see how he will move the organization forward.”

He has a three-year contract and will be paid $205,000 per year. 

Capuana, who has worked at BOCES for 13 years, most recently was assistant superintendent of instructional services at BOCES. He also worked as an English teacher for Buffalo Public Schools and the Depew Union Free School District.

He received his bachelor's and master's degrees and doctorate from the University at Buffalo.

