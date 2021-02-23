Can't get to the school library? No problem, e-books are the answer

The materials are age appropriate, and schools provide a list of materials as well, she said.

"We've worked with various school library media specialists to determine what materials they need to have access to," Jakubowski said. "We hope very much other schools and school districts will reach out to us to make these connections."

Young said that while Ken-Ton has had the digital app for about six years, usage increased about 25% last year. Students can access the app from their district iPads and Chromebooks, as well as mobile devices and laptops.

"Obviously, since the pandemic, we've noticed that access to our digital collection has increased dramatically," Young said.

Since March, local students downloaded more than 17,000 items from the public library with the Sora app, Jakubowski said.

The use of all e-books from the public library increased nearly 36% from 2019 to 2020, according to Jakubowski. Use of electronic audio books increased 24%, and use of e-videos went up more than 92%.

"Overall, our downloadable books surpassed the 1 million mark in 2020," Jakubowski said. "Given the pandemic, we certainly saw this rapid increase."