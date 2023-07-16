Earlier this year, Canisius College seized the opportunity to become a university. Now it's looking into another game-changing move – creating a two-year college.

Canisius has been selected for a $30,000 design grant from the Come to Believe (CTB) Network to investigate the potential of creating such a college on its campus.

CTB is a national nonprofit organization that assists higher education institutions with evaluating how feasible it would be to start a two-year college.

Canisius will become latest local college to transition to university Canisius College will transition to Canisius University during the summer, in time for the fall semester. The school successfully petitioned the New York State Education Department Board of Regents for university designation.

"Canisius College is committed to making our transformational education more accessible, affordable and attainable for students," Canisius president Steve Stoute said in a LinkedIn post. "We are grateful to be a recipient of a design grant from the Come To Believe Network to explore opening a two-year college on our campus."

The design grant seeks to provide colleges with a "low-cost, high-yield" two-year college model that is inclusive to students who are underrepresented at selective colleges and institutions, according to CTB's website.

CTB has implemented their model into several higher education institutions already, including Loyola University's Arrupe College and University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College.

The grant's nine-month timeline will begin this fall with initial feasibility assessments and will end next spring with final presentations to the Board of Trustees.

- A.J. Franklin