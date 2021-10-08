Canisius High School searching for new principal

The first woman to become principal at Canisius High School will step down at the end of the school year.

Andrea Tyrpak-Endres is in her eighth year as principal and vice president for academics. She will continue to teach religion at the 151-year-old school.

"Andrea is a teacher. As the 'principal teacher' at Canisius, she has consistently led with the needs of our students and school community as her guide. It has been my privilege to work closely with her these past seven years," Canisius President the Rev. David S. Ciancimino said in a statement.

He said Tyrpak-Endres will assume additional duties in the coming year. She has taught at the school for more than 35 years, including throughout her tenure as principal.

She was the head of the religion department before becoming assistant principal, then was named acting principal in 2014-15 before being appointed to the position.

The school said it has begun a national search for her replacement.

