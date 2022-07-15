Canisius High School gets OK to construct new baseball fields in West Seneca

Construction could start this month on new baseball fields for Canisius High School in West Seneca.

But more litigation could stall the work.

The West Seneca Planning Board approved the expansion of the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex just over a year ago, but a resident who lives near the complex challenged the decision.

Daniel Warren maintained the Planning Board did not adhere to state environmental law, and a state court ruling sent the plans back to the Planning Board.

Warren wanted the board to issue a declaration that the project could have significant environmental impacts, which would trigger a lengthy environmental review.

The Planning Board last month determined the project will have no adverse impacts.

On Thursday, the Planning Board approved the site plan. On Friday, Warren filed new legal papers asking the State Supreme Court to declare all actions taken by Planning Board on Canisius’ application for site plan review to be null and void.

Canisius wants to construct one artificial turf varsity field and one junior varsity field. Plans call for four dugouts, bleachers, a batting cage and a press box.

The $3 million project is the third phase of development on the school-owned property at 2885 Clinton St.

Edward Cosgrove, attorney for Canisius, said construction should start "as soon as possible, by the end of this month."