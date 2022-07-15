 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canisius High School gets OK to construct new baseball fields in West Seneca

  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius High School - Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex (copy)

Canisius High School's Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex in West Seneca, viewed from above.

 Google
Support this work for $1 a month

Construction could start this month on new baseball fields for Canisius High School in West Seneca.

But more litigation could stall the work.

The West Seneca Planning Board approved the expansion of the Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex just over a year ago, but a resident who lives near the complex challenged the decision. 

Daniel Warren maintained the Planning Board did not adhere to state environmental law, and a state court ruling sent the plans back to the Planning Board. 

Warren wanted the board to issue a declaration that the project could have significant environmental impacts, which would trigger a lengthy environmental review. 

The Planning Board last month determined the project will have no adverse impacts. 

People are also reading…

On Thursday, the Planning Board approved the site plan. On Friday, Warren filed new legal papers asking the State Supreme Court to declare all actions taken by Planning Board on Canisius’ application for site plan review to be null and void.

Canisius wants to construct one artificial turf varsity field and one junior varsity field. Plans call for four dugouts, bleachers, a batting cage and a press box.

The $3 million project is the third phase of development on the school-owned property at 2885 Clinton St.

Edward Cosgrove, attorney for Canisius, said construction should start "as soon as possible, by the end of this month."

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo School Board approves pre-K for 3-year-olds in the district

Buffalo School Board approves pre-K for 3-year-olds in the district

The Buffalo School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved an agreement with Say Yes Buffalo to establish a pilot program that would offer prekindergarten classes for 3-year-olds in the district. The classes would be held at community schools in the district, according to School Board Member at-large Larry Scott.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News