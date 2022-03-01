Canisius High School exceeds capital campaign goal, raises $22 million

Canisius High School raised $22 million through a capital campaign that was launched in September 2019, the school's president, the Rev. David S. Ciancimino, announced Tuesday.
The campaign exceeded its goal of $18 million by $4 million, which, according to school officials, more than lived up to its title of "Rich Tradition, Bold Vision."
"The strength and generosity of our community allowed us to have tremendous success with our capital campaign," Ciancimino said in a statement.
"Canisius is well equipped to remain at the forefront of secondary education and to provide our students with the best Jesuit education, faculty and facilities imaginable, all so our graduates will continue our mission of making a difference in the world – for good,” he added.
The campaign was guided by Canisius High School Board of Trustees chairman Bob Reger, a 1966 graduate, and vice-chairman Pete Augustine of the Class of 1983, who successfully raised $12 million during the silent phase of the drive. After engaging parents, students, alumni and others, it was determined that the campaign would focus on four key initiatives:
• Madden Center for Global Learning.
• Center for the Arts.
• Robert J. Stransky Memorial Athletic Complex.
• Blue Doors Annual Fund.
The Center for Global Learning on Canisius’ Delaware Avenue campus is being supported by the largest gift of the campaign, $2.5 million from Michael Madden of the Class of 1967. With a modern architectural design and a prominent location between the Koessler Academic Center and the Beecher Academic Wing, the center will provide programs that will connect students with Jesuit institutions, Canisius alumni and other learning opportunities worldwide.
The Center for the Arts at 1140 Delaware Ave., which opened in 2018, will undergo further enhancements and renovations, while endowment programs will support artistic programming.
The athletic complex at 2885 Clinton St. in West Seneca will see construction of a stadium-quality varsity turf baseball field, a junior varsity turf field and other enhancements, including comprehensive baseball facilities, as well as an additional natural grass practice field that can be used by soccer, lacrosse and rugby teams, according to school officials. The baseball center will include a varsity baseball diamond with synthetic turf, a press box, a home locker room and a junior varsity baseball diamond with a synthetic turf infield. The expansion project at Stransky will cover 16.5 previously undeveloped acres.
Along with aiding enhancements to the school's facilities and programs, dollars raised from the campaign will help build Canisius’ endowment and strengthen its Blue Doors Annual Fund, which provides tuition assistance and allows the school to offer a quality Jesuit education to qualified students of all income levels.
The funds also will allow for the creation of a $1.5 million endowed position for the director of Jesuit mission to assure Canisius’ Jesuit tradition into the future, and create incentives and funds for professional development of the faculty.