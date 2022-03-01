Canisius High School exceeds capital campaign goal, raises $22 million

Canisius High School raised $22 million through a capital campaign that was launched in September 2019, the school's president, the Rev. David S. Ciancimino, announced Tuesday.

The campaign exceeded its goal of $18 million by $4 million, which, according to school officials, more than lived up to its title of "Rich Tradition, Bold Vision."

"The strength and generosity of our community allowed us to have tremendous success with our capital campaign," Ciancimino said in a statement.

"Canisius is well equipped to remain at the forefront of secondary education and to provide our students with the best Jesuit education, faculty and facilities imaginable, all so our graduates will continue our mission of making a difference in the world – for good,” he added.

The campaign was guided by Canisius High School Board of Trustees chairman Bob Reger, a 1966 graduate, and vice-chairman Pete Augustine of the Class of 1983, who successfully raised $12 million during the silent phase of the drive. After engaging parents, students, alumni and others, it was determined that the campaign would focus on four key initiatives:

• Madden Center for Global Learning.