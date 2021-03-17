 Skip to main content
Canisius College awarded $767,500 grant for physician assistant program
Canisius College was awarded a $767,500 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation for its physician assistant studies program.

The grant will support the program’s development and provide scholarships for underserved minority groups. It also will support Canisius' goal to improve the health care landscape of the region by improving access to primary care and educating practitioners that are more racially and ethnically representative of the patients they serve, according to program director Aimee Larson.

“Graduates will be confident and proficient in multiple areas of medicine and will receive professional development with a focus on social justice and community education and health," Larson said in a statement.

Canisius welcomed its first cohort of 30 students to the physician assistant program for the spring 2021 semester in January. A new cohort of 30 students will enter the 27-month master’s degree program each fall.

