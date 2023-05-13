The Lockport teachers union has come under fire for failing to interview more than half of the candidates running for School Board before making its endorsement decisions.

Tuesday is school election day. What's on the ballot in your district? Here is what you need to know on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in suburban and small city school districts in Erie and Niagara counties.

Seven candidates seek three seats on the board. Four candidates – incumbent Renee Cheatham, Teria Young, Shannon Patterson and Geneva Johnson – say the Lockport Education Association did not give them a chance to be interviewed before making its endorsements.

The union in previous elections has granted that opportunity, said Cheatham, Young and Johnson, who all were interviewed when they ran for the School Board in 2020.

"They already had their endorsements picked out I think before this even started," Patterson said.

Public Schools Unite Us! Vote for the Lockport Education Association’s pro-public education candidates. Vote Lamont, Gray & Runfola pic.twitter.com/Gd8m6bnwAj — Lockport Education Association (@LockportEducat1) May 12, 2023

The three candidates the union endorsed are either teachers or married to teachers.

Alex Lamont is a special education teacher in Buffalo. Thomas "TJ" Gray's wife, Mary Kay, is a special education teacher at Aaron Mossell Junior High School in Lockport and has worked in the district for 23 years. Joseph Runfola II is married to Jill Runfola, a Spanish teacher at the junior high school.

In a statement sent to The Buffalo News by Lockport Education Association President Scott Reddinger, the union said it is "extremely proud of our endorsed candidates."

"Each possesses the traits that all (New York State United Teachers) locals from across the WNY region and State of New York look for each spring," the statement reads. "Our candidates are strong supporters of public education. They have children at varied levels within the Lockport City School District. Their personal and/or familial ties to our public schools makes them uniquely aware of the needs that exist within our school community, for our students/families and for the educators who teach and support students each day. Lastly, our endorsed candidates understand the importance of how public schools unite us, and when we work together for the best interests of our students, we serve all stakeholders equally."

The union's statement did not explain why officials decided not to interview all seven candidates.

During a candidate forum held Wednesday at Lockport High School, Lamont, Gray and Runfola said they don't know how the union chooses which candidates to interview.

"How the process works, and how it didn't work in years past and then how it worked this year, I can't speak to that," Gray said during the forum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Lamont acknowledged he could have been interviewed and endorsed because he is a teacher.

Cheatham, first elected to the board in 2020 and is running for re-election, was surprised by the union's decisions.

"I'm an incumbent, and I don't even get an opportunity to be endorsed," she said during the forum. "I don't even get an opportunity to have an interview. I've served on this district for three years. I would have thought, out of respect, I would have been offered that."

Cheatham got the union's endorsement during her first campaign in 2020. She said this is the first time in history she is aware that the Lockport Education Association did not endorse an incumbent.

"What have I done on this board the last three years that would make you feel like I wasn't a good enough candidate to endorse? Explain that," Cheatham said during an interview with The Buffalo News. "What have I done for this district where I have jeopardized anybody in that student body, where you feel I'm not doing my duties as a board member?"

Young said being denied an interview felt like "a slap in the face." Even though the union may have been familiar with her as a candidate because she was interviewed three years ago, she said she would have liked the opportunity to talk about the work she's done in the district since then.

Young is president of the Lockport High School Parent-Teacher Association and a parent representative on the district's My Brothers’ Keeper Committee.

"Back in 2020 is when I just had started getting active in the district," Young said. "I had the passion, I had the love, I had the drive but I didn't have any experience in the district."

Patterson said she feels it's a conflict of interest for the union to endorse School Board candidates.

Young agreed.

"Who's at the bargaining table for the kids when you have a board member that has a family member or their wife that's a teacher," Young asked. "Who's winning here? Who's fighting for the kids? If I was on the board and my husband was in the teachers union, and I could vote for something that's going to better our household. Who would not? I'm not even blaming them. I'm saying that it shouldn't be done because it's kids who lose out in that."