Can he swing from a thread? No. UB Spider-Man's superpower is boosting campus mood

You've heard of college mascots.

The University at Buffalo has a superhero.

For the past few years, an anonymous UB student has roamed the campus in a head-to-toe, spandex Spider-Man suit.

The UB Spider-Man has chatted with students, hung out at school events and passed out snacks during final exam time.

He's chronicled his adventures on Instagram and has given interviews to the student newspaper and the official university news site. But, much like the original Spider-Man, he zealously guards his true identity.

"They don't know who I am – I'm Spider-Man," he said in an interview conducted, naturally, in the suit. He provided his name to The Buffalo News but spoke on condition he remain anonymous.

The UB Spider-Man said walking around in the suit eases his social anxiety. He said, so far, the university has accepted his web-slinging ways – with the exception of the time he climbed onto a North Campus pedestrian bridge.

The wall crawler graduated last spring, blending in as a regular student at commencement. But that doesn't mean he's giving up his outfit just yet.

He said he's back at UB this fall taking classes to prepare for the Law School Admission Test. And now he's got help.

An incoming freshman reached out to say he wanted to follow in his red-and-blue footsteps.

"He kind of sent me a little résumé. And I said, 'You know what? If you want to do this thing, go ahead, man,'" he said. "So, I mean, there might be more than one this semester."

In a pair of interviews, Spider-Man was reluctant to reveal personal details. He said he's from the Buffalo area but wouldn't say where.

He initially declined to say what year he was in before acknowledging he graduated in May. And he wouldn't disclose what he studied beyond saying, "I don't do engineering."

His foray into superheroics began in 2019 when he ordered a form-fitting Spider-Man costume in September that didn't arrive until after Halloween.

So he figured he would put it on and wear it around campus.

"I was like, why don't I just do it, you know? It'll be fun," he said. "And I got – it was very, like, positive reactions from students and professors and stuff."

Including, he recalled, "Nice butt, Spidey."

"I'm pretty sure that's sexual harassment," he said, laughing.

He said wearing the outfit, which covers his face, gave him more self-assurance because he's an introvert with social anxiety.

"The good thing about the costume is that I have a mask. And it, literally, boosted my confidence," he said. "And it's, just – I'm amazed at the person I have become with the suit."

Those first months, he would don the suit once every few weeks.

Once, back in November 2019, he climbed on the roof of an elevated walkway connecting the Student Union and UB Commons buildings.

A UB police officer spotted him and told him to get down. Afterward, Spider-Man said he was required to write a paper reflecting on why the stunt was a bad idea.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In the introspective essay, which he shared with The News, he said he tried to provide a distraction for students stressed out during final exams.

"Maybe dressing up as Spider-Man, a fictional and silly character from Marvel, it can relax people," he wrote. "Everyone needs a break, so why not start doing it in a way I can do it? I like to pass out snacks, give advice, help kids with their homework and just to be a nice guy. I fit the voice and body shape, so I thought I could make a difference."

He acknowledged climbing on the bridge, and the Commons building itself, wasn't smart and thanked the officers who escorted him down. The Spectrum student paper wrote about him soon after the stunt.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit the following spring, shutting down the campus, he stepped away from his Spider-Man persona.

When in-person classes returned, so did Spider-Man. He said he wore a Covid-19 face mask over his Spider-Man mask and passed out sanitizer and face masks, along with bags of chips, to students.

He's been invited to a handful of events, including to judge a fraternity and sorority dance contest, and his Instagram account shows him singing a karaoke version of "Fly Me to the Moon."

He said he changes into the suit, which he's upgraded a couple of times, on campus in public bathrooms.

"Baby powder is important," he said dryly.

He said only a couple of close friends know who he is. His family doesn't know and he doesn't attend class as Spider-Man.

"I separate both lives," he said.

Mental health, especially coming out of the pandemic, is a big motivator. He recalled seeing the same student, in the same clothes, in a study area on campus two days running.

"I didn't tell him what to do. I just said, 'Hey, I mean, it would be a good idea to maybe go get some sleep and relax,'" Spider-Man said. "And he was, like, freaking out about this professor that had given him a hard time. And I said, 'Man, just try to pass the class. Because once you pass, you're never going to see him again.'"

Spider-Man is, as he put it, one of the recent "mythical creatures" of UB's campus, along with the "Naked Guy" superfan, "Unicycle Guy" and "Boombox Guy."

It's not unusual for people to dress up as a favorite superhero, whether at Comic-Con conventions or on Halloween, said David Schmid, a UB associate professor of English who studies pop culture.

"There's a weird kind of contradiction, almost, that says by being someone else we find out who we are," Schmid said. "Or, to put it another way, it allows us to express a side of our personality that we ordinarily have to either repress or that we just don't get to explore."

The "Spider-Man" movies produced since Disney acquired Marvel have made the character even more popular, said Emil Novak Sr., owner of Queen City Bookstore, and a lot of teens and young adults can relate to his Peter Parker alter ego.

"So since that period on, a whole generation of young males, and even girls, they love that costume of Spider-Man," Novak said. "And, arguably, it is possibly the best-looking costume there is."

UB has embraced Spider-Man enough that the in-house news publication profiled him in April.

Phyllis Floro, the university's director of student engagement, said her main concerns were making sure Spider-Man was, in fact, a student; he had good intentions; and this wasn't a case of hazing.

"That's just the administrator in me, to be cautious," Floro said. "But I think the more I've heard about him, and then reading about him, I think his kindness was spreading very quickly. And, so, once students know that, I think it was a bit of a comfort."

UB's isn't the only Spider-Man at a college campus in New York. Stony Brook University has had several students fill the role in recent years.

UB's Spidey graduated in May but has returned to campus to take LSAT classes, with a goal of enrolling in UB Law School.

He said he hopes to pass the suit to another student eventually but was glad to hear from someone who's ready to join him now. The freshman sent photos of him in a Spider-Man suit and a note about what the character means to him.

"He was excited. I told him, 'Look, as a freshman, you know, it's hard to fit in,'" the original Spider-Man said. "'If you want to do this, you can. Just don't do anything dumb.'"