Can Buffalo Public Schools withhold Kriner Cash's separation agreement from the public?
Louis Petrucci

Louis J. Petrucci, president of the Buffalo Board of Education, declined to provide The Buffalo News with a copy of the Kriner Cash separation agreement after the board approved it Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He said the document will be released by the district on March 4.

 News file photo

The Buffalo School Board's president refused Wednesday and Thursday to give The Buffalo News a copy of the separation agreement with Superintendent Kriner Cash after the board had voted to approve the deal at an open meeting Wednesday night. 

School Board President Louis Petrucci said Thursday the district was “finalizing the execution of the document” and it will be available Friday.

Can the Buffalo Public Schools legally keep the severance deal secret for another day?

In this case, yes, according to the New York State Committee on Open Government

If the School Board had put the Cash agreement on its agenda for discussion at its meeting, then the district would have been required by the state's Open Meetings Law to provide the agreement to the public, upon request, at least 24 hours prior to its Wednesday meeting, said Shoshanah Bewlay, executive director of the Committee on Open Government. 

But the School Board did not put the Cash agreement on its agenda. Instead the agenda said the board may go into private executive session to discuss a legal matter. After the executive session ended, the board voted publicly on the Cash severance deal.

Kriner Cash (copy) (copy) (copy)

Superintendent Kriner Cash's employment by the Buffalo Public Schools ended abruptly Wednesday, March 2, 2022, when the Board of Education approved a separation agreement with him. 

As a result, the Open Meetings Law requirement doesn't apply, Bewlay said, but the state Freedom of Information Law does.

The Buffalo News submitted a FOIL request Thursday morning for the Cash deal. New York's courts have ruled that separation agreements for government employees are public records under the FOI Law, even in cases where a government agency has agreed to keep the pact confidential. 

But the FOIL law gives government agencies 5 business days to acknowledge receipt of a FOIL request and 20 business days to review a request and provide disclosable records. 

"I am researching your request and will be in contact with you, on or before twenty business days from the date of this letter, to discuss any schedule concerns or clarification that might be required, or to provide the records you have requested," a school district clerk wrote, in a form letter responding to The News' request. 

