Can Buffalo Public Schools withhold Kriner Cash's separation agreement from the public?

The Buffalo School Board's president refused Wednesday and Thursday to give The Buffalo News a copy of the separation agreement with Superintendent Kriner Cash after the board had voted to approve the deal at an open meeting Wednesday night.

School Board President Louis Petrucci said Thursday the district was “finalizing the execution of the document” and it will be available Friday.

Can the Buffalo Public Schools legally keep the severance deal secret for another day?

In this case, yes, according to the New York State Committee on Open Government.

If the School Board had put the Cash agreement on its agenda for discussion at its meeting, then the district would have been required by the state's Open Meetings Law to provide the agreement to the public, upon request, at least 24 hours prior to its Wednesday meeting, said Shoshanah Bewlay, executive director of the Committee on Open Government.