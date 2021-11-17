Businessman teams up with NCCC to offer training program for pilots

Murabito said Prior Aviation, the former fixed-based operator at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, had been working on a similar arrangement with Jamestown Community College, but the company dropped the program.

Prior's successor company was interested in a small program with about six students, "which would not be economically feasible," Murabito said.

"If we're going to have the ability to receive grants, and our students to receive grants, from large corporations such as airlines to help support the program, we need a bigger program," the NCCC president said.

"There's such a tremendous shortage of pilots these days," Wolfson said. "I have to raise capital investment. That's the big challenge."

His original plan was to acquire a 31-acre parcel adjacent to the airport and erect a 10,000-square-foot building, including a hangar and a flight training center. The site would have required the installation of a 700-foot taxiway to move planes from the Flight Academy hangar onto the airport runway.

The construction, plus land acquisition, would have cost "several million dollars," Wolfson said, and Air Force approval would have been needed.