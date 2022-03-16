Buffalo's da Vinci High School eyeing move to Buffalo State College campus

Leonardo da Vinci High School will be moving out of its space in D’Youville College in 2023.
A likely new location for da Vinci’s 400 students is Buffalo State College, according to Buffalo Public Schools officials.
The school district and D’Youville have mutually agreed that the “available space on campus is no longer ideal for the continued operation of the school,” according to a lease extension through June 30, 2023, that the Buffalo School Board is scheduled to vote on at tonight’s meeting.
The extension will allow time for da Vinci to find a new location.
The board tonight also will consider approving $297,000 for Canon Design to conduct a feasibility study for moving the school to Buffalo State.
Da Vinci is among 317 public and 50 non-public schools recognized this year, but was the only school in Western New York honored for 2020.
What sets da Vinci apart from most high schools is that its students can take college classes at D’Youville, at no cost to the students, and earn up to 24 credits by the time they graduate from high school.
In their sophomore and junior years, students can take one college class per semester. In their senior year, students can take up to two college classes each semester.
The cost of students’ college tuition and books is covered by the Buffalo Public Schools’ annual lease with D’Youville. Da Vinci routinely has one of the highest graduation rates in the school district.
Eleven years ago, the school district proposed moving da Vinci into Grover Cleveland High School, a few blocks away from D’Youville, in the interest of saving money. But officials shelved the plan after it met with fierce opposition from da Vinci students, families and teachers.
Da Vinci currently leases about 26,000 square feet on D’Youville's Porter Avenue campus, most of it in Madonna Hall. The school’s students also have access to the Montante Family Library, gym, locker rooms and fitness center.
At the Buffalo School Board meeting tonight, the board will consider a three-year extension to the district’s lease with D’Youville, which expired on Aug. 31, 2020. The terms of the lease extension call for the district to pay $455,257 for 2020-21; $517,241 for the current school year; and $543,114 for 2022-23.