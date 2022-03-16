Buffalo's da Vinci High School eyeing move to Buffalo State College campus

Leonardo da Vinci High School will be moving out of its space in D’Youville College in 2023.

A likely new location for da Vinci’s 400 students is Buffalo State College, according to Buffalo Public Schools officials.

The school district and D’Youville have mutually agreed that the “available space on campus is no longer ideal for the continued operation of the school,” according to a lease extension through June 30, 2023, that the Buffalo School Board is scheduled to vote on at tonight’s meeting.

The extension will allow time for da Vinci to find a new location.

The board tonight also will consider approving $297,000 for Canon Design to conduct a feasibility study for moving the school to Buffalo State.

Da Vinci named National Blue Ribbon School Da Vinci is among 317 public and 50 non-public schools recognized this year, but was the only school in Western New York honored for 2020.

What sets da Vinci apart from most high schools is that its students can take college classes at D’Youville, at no cost to the students, and earn up to 24 credits by the time they graduate from high school.

In their sophomore and junior years, students can take one college class per semester. In their senior year, students can take up to two college classes each semester.