Buffalo teachers vote they have no confidence in superintendent

Buffalo teachers voted overwhelmingly that they have no confidence in Superintendent Tonja M. Williams and the Buffalo School Board.

The vote was 1,713, or 90.6%, in favor of the no confidence vote, and 65, or 3.4% against. Another 111 teachers formally abstained in the six-day online voting that ended at midnight Sunday, according to the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Teachers say they are frustrated with the slow pace of negotiations. They have been working without a contract for three years.

The next negotiation session is scheduled Thursday.

Williams held a news conference Thursday to express her disappointment in the union for holding the vote several months after she was appointed.

"I think to take a vote of no confidence after 19 weeks – four months on the job – to me feels a little bit premature, a little impatient, and I have to say that I'm very disappointed that this is the strategy that has been implemented," Williams said last week.

She also chided the union, calling for give and take during negotiations.

While Williams said she learned of the no confidence vote from teachers who texted her in support, Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said many more teachers were angered by the news conference.

"She's getting some bad advice, I think," Rumore said. "I want the superintendent to succeed. I hope they'll come to the table realizing we really need to get this thing done."

The union plans to hold another vote of no confidence if there is no significant movement after Thursday's negotiating session. If there is significant movement, the union said a vote to rescind the no confidence vote may be taken.

This is not the first time the union, which represents more than 3,800 contract, probationary and temporary teachers in Buffalo Public Schools, has issued a vote of no confidence.

Nine days after a McKinley High School student was stabbed and a security guard was shot earlier this year, the union's Council of Delegates issued a no confidence vote in then Superintendent Kriner Cash.

The union's executive committee approved a vote of no confidence in Superintendent James A. Williams in 2011. Superintendent Marion Canedo and the School Board were the subjects of a no confidence vote by the executive committee after the district said it had put no money aside for raises in 2000. The vote came four months after she had been appointed superintendent.

The rank and file issued a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Albert Thompson and the School Board in 1994, also during contract negotiations.