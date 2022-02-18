Buffalo teachers vote no confidence in Superintendent Kriner Cash

The Buffalo Teachers Federation Council of Delegates issued a vote of no confidence in Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash over security issues at McKinley High School and other schools.

"We appreciate many of the things Dr. Kriner Cash has accomplished, however, many calls for increased security and the increasing serious acts of violence, as delineated in the resolution, have been inadequately addressed and gotten worse," BTF President Philip Rumore said in a statement. "Ultimately, this is and was the responsibility of the superintendent."

He said teachers no longer have confidence the conditions will improve under Cash.

The action comes after a student was stabbed and a security guard was shot outside McKinley High School last week. Two teenagers have been charged with the violence.

The Council of Delegates also called for a state and federal investigation into the safety of Buffalo Public Schools and the concerns raised by teachers, parents and staff over the last three years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cash defended his tenure in a written statement.