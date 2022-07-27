Buffalo teachers union will appeal ruling on unlawful strike

Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore said the union will appeal a decision that 16 teachers engaged in an unlawful strike.

A total of 23 teachers at Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet called in sick the day after a youth fleeing from an altercation four years ago threatened to come back the next day and shoot and kill everyone in the school.

After a threat, 23 teachers called in sick. A state court called their move a strike A state appeals court last week upheld an administrative ruling that 16 of the teachers engaged in an unlawful strike when they used a sick day following a fight, during which a youth fleeing the altercation threatened to come back the next day and kill everyone in the school.

A state appeals court last week upheld an administrative ruling that 16 of the teachers engaged in an unlawful strike when they used a sick day following the fight.

The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Third Department, upheld a ruling by the Public Employees Relations Board (PERB) against the New York State United Teachers, Buffalo.

The penalty issued by PERB was a suspension of union dues at the school for four months. Each teacher who was found to have participated was also docked two days pay for the one-day strike, according to Nathaniel J. Kuzma, general counsel for Buffalo Public Schools.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“The District is pleased with the decision of the Appellate Division and expects the BTF to abide by the law in the future regarding the prohibition of public sector labor strikes,” Kuzma said in a statement.

Rumore said the teachers did not strike in March 2018.

"I think what this shows is the vindictiveness and the meanness of the school district, at least at the time," Rumore said.

"Teachers went in afterwards and were consoling each other and someone was saying that they were going to take off, they were just so sick of it," Rumore said.

He said union officials told the union representative in the school to make sure that no one took a sick day who was not sick, and she notified members via email.

Although there was evidence to support a different conclusion, there was substantial evidence that the union "caused, encouraged, instigated, and/or condoned an unlawful strike by 16 of its unit members at Public School 59," the Appellate Court decision said.