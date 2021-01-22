Buffalo teachers union threatens legal action to block school reopening

The Buffalo Teachers Federation is threatening to take legal action to stop the school district from resuming some in-person classes on Feb. 1 unless the union's safety concerns are resolved.

Eighty members of the union’s Council of Delegates voted unanimously Thursday to call on Superintendent Kriner Cash to reconsider the decision to return special education students, high school seniors and some other high-needs students to school two days a week.

The union is asking the district to provide a report detailing how health and safety concerns have been addressed at each school.

“What teachers are telling us is that the conditions are still unsafe in the schools,” said Philip Rumore, president of the teachers union. “The No. 1 concern right now is the cleanliness of the schools.”