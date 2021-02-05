Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth but judge reserves decision on halting in-school classes

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo reserved judgment Friday on the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a preliminary injunction to halt in-person instruction in the city’s schools.
During a daylong hearing, two teachers and a psychologist painted a picture of unclean school offices and classrooms, describing dead rodents, overflowing trash cans and dirty floors.
Buffalo Public Schools administrators denied a request to allow an expert to tour the buildings, union attorneys said. They argued that district officials have not provided adequate information documenting the safety precautions that have been implemented in the schools, from details on the types of air filters in each building to cleaning logs from each school.
The attorney for the Buffalo Public Schools maintained that the district followed all the reopening guidelines established by the state and federal government, but conceded that the district did not provide all the information the union demanded and did not allow an industrial hygienist to walk through the buildings.
Much of what the union asked for, though, the district is not required to do, the judge noted.
“For example, aerosol testing,” Colaiacovo said. “If the Department of Health and appropriate regulatory agencies do not require that for the schools to reopen, why would the Buffalo schools do it?”
Attorneys for the union pointed to a section in the teachers contract that requires the district to provide “safe and healthful” work conditions.
That section, though, is subjective, the judge said.
“What is it that makes a building safe or unsafe?” he asked. “You’re going to say they have to do all this elaborate testing. And the district is going to say they only have to meet the statutory requirements.”
“And therein lies the rub,” the judge said.
Colaiacovo opted not to rule from the bench after nearly eight hours of testimony. But he made clear that the gravity of the situation was not lost on him.
“Because of the urgent nature of the petition, I’m going to do my very best to get you something as soon as I can,” he said.
Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district, said Buffalo Public Schools was the last district in the state to reopen and its return has been going “rather smoothly this week.”
All of the district’s 31,000 students had been fully remote from mid-March 2020 until Monday, when high school seniors, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and those with the highest need returned to the classroom.
Among the five witnesses presented by the BTF on Friday were three of its teachers. One said she found mouse droppings on the desk and microwave in her office, along with a dead mouse in a trap, upon her return this week.
“It was apparent to me to me my office was not cleaned at all,” said Molly McDermott, a school psychologist at Bennett Park Montessori School.
Teacher Michael Jeffers described his classroom as “filthy” upon returning.
“It was very unsafe for both the students and staff when you look at my room, specifically,” said Jeffers, a teacher at School 131, located at the Tri-Main Center.
The testimony from teachers signifies “symptoms” of the larger issue, said Laura Delaney, an attorney with New York State United Teachers representing the BTF.
“What exactly has the district done to make their schools safe and what specific information can the district provide your honor today to prove that,” Delaney said.
The union’s attorneys remained frustrated Friday, even after a day’s worth of testimony.
“Their testimonial evidence did not give us any more answers,” Delaney said in her closing argument.
“Respectfully judge, when are we going to get somebody on the stand that can answer our questions?” she said.
Kuzma said the testimony provided by the teachers is “non-objective and speculative” based on “some desks having dusts on them” or some “mice poop in someone’s particular class or office.” This was not “the stuff for an injunction,” he said.
“It’s certainly not enough evidence to close down all 60 of our schools,” Kuzma said in his closing argument.
“It’s very clear that the Buffalo City School District has put a lot of thorough care and hard work into building a reopening plan, developing a reopening plan and executing a reopening plan,” he said.
Superintendent Kriner Cash testified that he has been consulting regularly with Dr. Dennis Kuo, the district’s medical director.
Cash said he has relied heavily on guidance from the doctor, who indicated that the rate of community spread was a key factor in determining whether the schools could safely reopen.
“The buildings were always safe,” the superintendent said. “For me it was never an issue about the buildings. It was about community spread.”
It was not safe to reopen earlier in mid-December, for instance, because the positivity rate in the community was 8% or higher and had been rising, Kuo testified. The last week of January, it was around 5% and was no longer increasing.
Inside the schools, social distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he said, and masks are also very important, he said. Other factors, such as ensuring air flow and making sure people are facing in the same direction, also help but have a smaller effect.
Kuo toured one school with Cash before the reopening on Feb. 1 and another the day that schools reopened.
“I thought they were ready,” Kuo said. “I saw the temperature sensors. They were very, very good. I saw individuals making sure we were standing 6 feet apart. Even as we were walking down the hallway, I was noticing that we were all spaced apart. That’s the kind of culture that you need.”
When one of the union’s attorneys pressed Kuo on the significance of classrooms that had not been cleaned, he acknowledged that that would not be in line with the district’s protocols.
At that point, the judge interjected.
“Let’s say it was the case that floors weren’t waxed, desktops were not wiped down, occasionally there were rat feces on the floor,” Colaiacovo said. “That probably is not in accordance with your protocol.”
Kuo said it was not.
“Would that be a prohibition to schools reopening?” the judge asked.
“No,” Kuo said. “I would need to see if it’s a one-off or a larger issue.”