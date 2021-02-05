Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth but judge reserves decision on halting in-school classes

Attorneys for the union pointed to a section in the teachers contract that requires the district to provide “safe and healthful” work conditions.

That section, though, is subjective, the judge said.

“What is it that makes a building safe or unsafe?” he asked. “You’re going to say they have to do all this elaborate testing. And the district is going to say they only have to meet the statutory requirements.”

“And therein lies the rub,” the judge said.

Colaiacovo opted not to rule from the bench after nearly eight hours of testimony. But he made clear that the gravity of the situation was not lost on him.

“Because of the urgent nature of the petition, I’m going to do my very best to get you something as soon as I can,” he said.

Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district, said Buffalo Public Schools was the last district in the state to reopen and its return has been going “rather smoothly this week.”

All of the district’s 31,000 students had been fully remote from mid-March 2020 until Monday, when high school seniors, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and those with the highest need returned to the classroom.