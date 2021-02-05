Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth as union tries to stop in-school classes

Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district, said Buffalo Public Schools was the last district in the state to reopen and its return has been going “rather smoothly this week.” He dismissed the union's portrayal of schools as not being clean or in disrepair.

“It’s curious this is the only action NYSUT has taken or supported throughout the entire State of New York,” Kuzma said in his opening argument. “Why are they taking it here in the City of Buffalo?”

Kuzma also said it is curious that the BTF, at the last minute, asked for an independent inspector to visit the school buildings. If there’s an issue or concern, there’s nothing stopping the union from contacting the relevant agencies, such as the state or county health departments, to perform an inspection, Kuzma said.

The judge said he had hoped to wrap up the hearing on Friday, but several witnesses are scheduled to be called to testify.

By noon, the union had called three teachers to testify in the case, each discussing what they felt were unsafe conditions in their buildings upon their return to school, including the lack of cleanliness.

The union also called to testify a certified industrial hygienist. The union wanted the consultant to inspect the schools, but the district wouldn't allow it.