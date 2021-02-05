Buffalo teachers tell of mice and filth as union tries to stop in-school classes

Three Buffalo teachers were called as witnesses Friday on behalf of the Buffalo Teachers Federation's lawsuit to stall the reopening of Buffalo Public Schools.
One said she found mouse droppings on the desk and microwave in her office, along with a dead mouse in a trap, upon her return this week.
“It was apparent to me to me my office was not cleaned at all,” said Molly McDermott, a school psychologist at Bennett Park Montessori School.
Teacher Michael Jeffers described his classroom as “filthy” upon returning.
“It was very unsafe for both the students and staff when you look at my room, specifically,” said Jeffers, a teacher at School 131, located at the Tri-Main Center.
That testimony is part of the case that the Buffalo Teachers Federation is trying to build against the school district to keep schools closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The legal battle continued to play out Friday in court.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Monday – the first day some students returned to the classroom in nearly a year – denied a request by the Buffalo Teachers Federation for a temporary restraining order to prevent schools from reopening due to health and safety concerns.
But Friday, Colaiacovo heard from attorneys representing the school district and BTF before deciding whether to grant the union’s request for a preliminary injunction that would return all students to fully remote learning.
“What exactly has the district done to make their schools safe and what specific information can the district provide your honor today to prove that,” said Laura Delaney, an attorney with the New York State United Teachers representing the BTF.
At the heart of the case is detailed information that the union requested from the district in mid-October on what steps had been taken to protect its students and staff from Covid-19. That information – daily cleaning logs, quantity of N95 masks, dates that high-quality air filters were installed – was never shared with the BTF, the union contends.
The BTF is entitled to that information, but the district either cannot or will not provide it, Delaney said in her opening arguments.
“What has changed to make them safe now this week?” Delaney said of the schools. “To be honest, we still don’t know.”
Meanwhile, the school district in court papers “denies that it failed to provide information responsive to the information requested” and that “there was a refusal to respond to the information request.” The district also noted that the union has access to all of the schools’ reopening plans, which are posted online, and that union members sat on all the reopening committees.
Nathaniel Kuzma, general counsel for the school district, said Buffalo Public Schools was the last district in the state to reopen and its return has been going “rather smoothly this week.” He dismissed the union's portrayal of schools as not being clean or in disrepair.
“It’s curious this is the only action NYSUT has taken or supported throughout the entire State of New York,” Kuzma said in his opening argument. “Why are they taking it here in the City of Buffalo?”
Kuzma also said it is curious that the BTF, at the last minute, asked for an independent inspector to visit the school buildings. If there’s an issue or concern, there’s nothing stopping the union from contacting the relevant agencies, such as the state or county health departments, to perform an inspection, Kuzma said.
The judge said he had hoped to wrap up the hearing on Friday, but several witnesses are scheduled to be called to testify.
By noon, the union had called three teachers to testify in the case, each discussing what they felt were unsafe conditions in their buildings upon their return to school, including the lack of cleanliness.
The union also called to testify a certified industrial hygienist. The union wanted the consultant to inspect the schools, but the district wouldn't allow it.
Colaiacovo questioned whether all the information being sought by the union is required in order to reopen schools. If it is not a requirement of the Department of Health, he asked, then why would the school district need to provide it?
The school district was scheduled to call its witnesses Friday afternoon.
The union filed a grievance with the district, but is seeking the preliminary injunction, which would force schools to close again while the two sides work out their differences with an arbitrator. That could be a lengthy process that would do irreparable harm to students by keeping schools closed, Kuzma said.
All of the district’s 31,000 students had been fully remote from mid-March 2020 until Monday, when high school seniors, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and those with the highest need returned to the classroom.
This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.