One final hurdle separated Buffalo Public Schools and its teachers union from a new contract agreement that would give Buffalo teachers the second-highest starting pay in the region.

More than half of the district's rank-and-file teachers flooded into Kleinhans Music Hall on Monday evening and overwhelmingly ratified a $243.7 million contract agreed upon by Buffalo Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation.

The union's president Philip Rumore, who in ceremonial fashion cast the final vote of his career to a round of applause, said of 1,877 total votes, 1,852 were in favor of the agreement and 25 against. A simple majority was required for ratification.

Rumore applauded the teachers who endured long lines to insert their ballots inside Board of Elections voting machines.

"The teachers stayed around for 45 minutes or so with long lines just to cast their vote," he said. "That's what makes me so proud."

Rumore, who announced last week that he will retire after 42 years on June 30, briefly addressed teachers at 4:45 p.m., and voting began shortly after and lasted until 7 p.m. The longtime president spoke briefly with media after to describe the impact of the contract and his mission.

"It will help attract teachers here and then have them stay," Rumore said of the contract. And while he said some may call his tactics stubborn, "it's about having a belief that this is what teachers need and deserve, and not giving up until you accomplish it."

Teachers arriving at Kleinhans to cast their vote earlier in the evening expressed mostly excitement and positivity.

"I've been teaching since 1999, and this is just the third time," said Melissa Jenkins, a teacher at Frederick Law Olmsted School 156. "It doesn't happen that often."

While there were disagreements over parts of the contract, including the proposed three-bell schedule, multiple teachers said they felt a sense of unity upon entering the West Side concert hall.

"It's a very powerful experience that we're coming together to do this," said Beth Ulatowski, school social worker at Buffalo Elementary School of Technology. "I think it was a hard-fought battle to come to this point."

Jasmine Scott, a teacher at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, said she thinks more competitive pay will boost teacher morale.

"I'll just pray that it works because it might change teachers' attitudes," she said. "You wear so many hats – mom, dad, nurse, counselor – there's so many things, you know, but I think it's worth it."

Kristina Young-Nagel, a teacher at West Hertel Elementary, was excited about the projected salary increase, which rises from an average of $74,000 to $91,000 over the life of the contract, but shared concerns about the three-bell schedule, which will affect the start and end times of several schools as a strategy to alleviate the bus driver shortage.

"I prefer to keep my time – that will definitely be a contention," she said. "I prefer to start earlier than I think what we'll be going to."

Teachers and district administration had been at impasse for nearly four years, an at-times tumultuous period littered with a vote of no confidence in the superintendent, legal squabbles over bargaining practices and dozens of teacher pickets, including at City Hall and before board meetings.

Fact-finder recommends raises to make Buffalo teacher pay competitive but falls short of union proposal The recommendations released Tuesday are intended to guide the district and Buffalo Teachers Federation in resolving an impasse since 2019.

Former superintendent Kriner Cash resigned last spring and was replaced by Tonja M. Williams, who this fall joined the district's negotiating team – a rare move, she and general counsel Nathaniel J. Kuzma have said. The superintendent's presence at the negotiating table – even in the face of a vote of no confidence – and presentation to an independent fact-finder, or non-binding mediator, seemed to push talks forward.

"The whole atmosphere at negotiations changed when she started sitting at the table – I think that says a lot of her leadership," Rumore said Monday.

End of an era: Philip Rumore to step down as Buffalo Teachers Federation president Buffalo Teachers Federation President Philip Rumore announced Wednesday in a letter to teachers that he will step down from the role he has held since 1981 and retire.

A late compromise over retiree health care for future hires took negotiations to the finish line. The district agreed to provide health insurance to retirees for current teachers and new hires until July 1, 2026. New hires after that date could sell back unused sick days and dedicate an early retirement incentive toward health care, but would no longer be covered by the district's plan.

Buffalo Schools' Chief of Human Resources Tami Hollie-McGee said the extension of retiree health care through 2026 will be a boon for recruiting, and Ulatowski, the school social worker, said the contract as a whole could have that effect.

"We'll be able to lure people from the suburbs into the city because we do teach wonderful kids here in the city," she said.

As teachers greeted each other and handed identification cards to union volunteers, Jenkins remarked on a difference compared to previous votes in 2016 and 2004.

"I think there's a lot more positives heading into this one than the previous ones," the Olmsted teacher said. "It will be good to see everybody, and there's a lot of positive energy today."