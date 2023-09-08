Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams sent a letter to parents this week urging high school students not to gather at Fountain Plaza after school.

Fountain Plaza on Main Street is what Buffalo Place Executive Director Michael T. Schmand calls a "choke point" for high school students at dismissal.

Hutchinson-Central Technical High School, Emerson School of Hospitality, Buffalo Culinary School 355 and Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School are all within a half-mile of the plaza, and the mingling of student populations and density of students have led to an increase in large fights.

And with student safety high among the superintendent's priorities, key sites will bear monitoring.

"This year we will be taking prescriptive measures to discourage this," Williams wrote in her letter on Thursday, the day before the first day of the new school year for Buffalo Public Schools.

"It is taxing to businesses and unsafe for all who may be in the vicinity," she added. "Parents please please please talk with your young people about this expectation. Our goal in the Buffalo Public Schools is safety first and for this to happen we need your assistance."

M&T Bank, Bank of America, Five-Star Bank, CannonDesign, at least five law firms and several other businesses have offices within the immediate vicinity of Fountain Plaza, also the site of Rotary Rink.

Buffalo Place, the nonprofit organization created to enrich the downtown business district, oversees Fountain Plaza and many of downtown's large business offices.

"There were the most fights I've ever seen at Fountain Plaza last year, and I've been here for 20-something years," Schmand said Friday. Stabbings at the site in November 2021 and this January sent three high school students to Erie County Medical Center.

Fights where a few tussle and throngs watch are more common.

A school official Friday clarified that high school students who need to access Fountain Plaza may still use the train station for their commute but were asked not to congregate there or in other "unsupervised areas," including parks and in front of businesses.

Complicating the situation is the installation of a new train track on Main Street, which temporarily will relegate Metro Rail trains to one lane, the Buffalo Place leader said. The infrastructure work may cause students to wait longer for a train after dismissal.

A district warning against loitering at Fountain Plaza comes after the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Buffalo School Board, Buffalo police, Buffalo Peacemakers and other stakeholders decided to continue routed Metro passes for the 10,000 high school students who use public transportation. A new identification system, intended to ensure students remain on their direct route home, was implemented, too.

While students had four hours to use their school-issued Metro passes to get home last year, they will have two hours this school year.

"We’re not trying to create a police state," said NFTA Police Chief Brian Patterson, “but some level of supervision is necessary.”

The NFTA last year created a Transit School Resource Unit of four officers to build relationships with students on the Metro to prevent and respond to fights. The safety and comfort of nonstudent passengers remain high priorities, Patterson said.

Hammond also said most students use public transportation responsibly and with respect to other passengers. He explained the superintendent was being "proactive" in requesting that parents "know where their children are after school."