Buffalo superintendent expects more students to return to classrooms in March

“I wanted to complete the early elementary continuum, which is pre-K through four,” Cash said.

Two schools decided to bring back seventh- and eighth-graders next, while another opted for the return of students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Cash did not name those schools.

“I’m going to let them do it,” Cash said. “It doesn’t mean they get grades three and four, but they chose seventh and eighth because of the data they looked at.”

At the high school level, administrators thought it made sense to bring the freshman back into the fold next.

“Many of them have not had that high school experience yet,” Cash said. “They were eighth-graders when we last saw them and they missed the last quarter of their eighth-grade year. We want to get them in person so they can get acclimated to what high school is.”

A few of the smaller high schools will bring back students in both ninth and 11th grade next, Cash said. Two or three schools that serve students in grades five through 12 will target ninth-graders, as well as two other grade levels.

In addition, phase two will complete the return of students with special needs, who started being phased back in on Feb. 1.