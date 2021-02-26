Buffalo superintendent expects more students to return to classrooms in March

Third-, fourth- and ninth-graders in Buffalo Public Schools would be welcomed back to the classroom in March, as part of the next phase of reopening the city school system during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Kriner Cash still needs to discuss details with the Board of Education next week, but told The Buffalo News on Thursday that phase two could begin as soon as March 8.
“March 8 would be my ideal,” Cash said. “If not, March 15 at the latest.”
Schools hope to nail down by Friday what students want to return for in-person instruction. Once that is resolved, the district still needs some time to work out routes for the yellow buses picking up and dropping off elementary students, Cash said.
Buffalo Public Schools was the last local district to reopen for in-person instruction on Feb. 1, when high school seniors, students in grades pre-K through second and those with the highest needs were invited back into the schools, some on a part-time basis and others five days a week.
Cash said the first phase has gone well, and the decision on who will be brought back next was based not only on grade levels, but with consideration to those students who may be struggling the most with grades, attendance or their situation at home.
At the elementary level, most schools agreed it was best to bring back students in grades three and four next.
“I wanted to complete the early elementary continuum, which is pre-K through four,” Cash said.
Two schools decided to bring back seventh- and eighth-graders next, while another opted for the return of students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades. Cash did not name those schools.
“I’m going to let them do it,” Cash said. “It doesn’t mean they get grades three and four, but they chose seventh and eighth because of the data they looked at.”
At the high school level, administrators thought it made sense to bring the freshman back into the fold next.
“Many of them have not had that high school experience yet,” Cash said. “They were eighth-graders when we last saw them and they missed the last quarter of their eighth-grade year. We want to get them in person so they can get acclimated to what high school is.”
A few of the smaller high schools will bring back students in both ninth and 11th grade next, Cash said. Two or three schools that serve students in grades five through 12 will target ninth-graders, as well as two other grade levels.
In addition, phase two will complete the return of students with special needs, who started being phased back in on Feb. 1.
The district anticipates a total of more than 13,700 students and staff in the elementary schools and nearly 5,200 students and staff in the high schools, after completing phases one and two, Cash said.
“So, in all the buildings there will be close to 19,000 people,” Cash said. “I have to consider staff in that footprint in order to plan for students.”
Cash anticipates a four-phased reopening that could be completed by the end of April, at the earliest, as long as everything goes smoothly and the virus doesn’t create any setbacks. He said 30% of the students and staff will continue to be randomly tested for the virus each month.
The superintendent is still hopeful about returning to the classroom this year every student who wants to be there. But that could come down to how many students want to return and the amount of space needed in the buildings to keep them socially distanced.
“I’m convinced that probably half our population really wants to return and the other half still remains cautiously optimistic, let me frame it that way,” Cash said.