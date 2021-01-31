Buffalo students, parents prepare for an unusual first day of school

As someone who has gotten used to sleeping in, it will be an adjustment for Anya to attend five days a week. But she is hoping it is just the jumpstart she needs to get back on track. She is even holding out hope for the normal milestones of senior year, such as prom and a traditional graduation.

“I know it’s not going to be the senior year experience I wanted, but at least I can say I had somewhat of an experience, that it wasn’t all remote,” Anya said.

What Buffalo parents need to know about returning to classroom amid teacher lawsuit Here’s some questions and answers – including responses from the school district – to help sort it all out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

‘Scared and nervous’

Jayson Quicksey is excited about his first day back in the classroom as a kindergartener, although he’ll have to go it alone. His two big sisters won’t return to school until the third- and fourth-graders are phased in at a later date.

“He’s all excited because he gets to see his friends,” said his mother, Bandinelli. “But I had to explain to him his sisters won’t be on the bus with him, so he’s kind of scared and nervous.”

Bandinelli is fine that the district stuck with remote instruction for this long while it figured out how to reopen safely. But in the meantime, her kids have regressed in their learning.