Buffalo students, parents prepare for an unusual first day of school

For some, there are first-day jitters.
Others are anxious to see old friends or new classmates.
But there is also a wariness about returning to school amid Covid-19 and an uncertainty over the drama still playing out in the courts, where the Buffalo Teachers Federation awaits a court date on its lawsuit filed Friday to prevent in-person instruction from resuming during the pandemic.
Those are some of the sentiments expressed by students and families in the Buffalo Public Schools, as the district begins to phase thousands of students into the classroom Monday. It is the first time students will be back in school since March.
In anticipation of this unusual first day back, The Buffalo News talked with a Buffalo mother and two students. Philip Marcello is a high school senior at Frederick Law Olmsted 156 and Anya Garcia is a senior at Riverside Academy, while Brittany Bandinelli is a mother of three Lovejoy Discovery School students.
Students and parents spent Friday anxiously awaiting a legal action to block the much-anticipated return to the classroom for city public school students.
Hoping for normalcy
"At first, I was really excited about it because I’ve been waiting so long for my senior year,” said Anya, 17.
“But at the same time, I’m asking myself is it even worth it? For what?” she added. “This isn’t going to be the senior year I anticipated.”
For Anya, remote learning has been “terrible,” and she feels that students got a “free pass” in the spring, when schools shut down and switched to virtual instruction. The virtual experience has been better this year, but Anya needs the structure that being in school offers.
“I’m a teenager,” she said. “You put me over a screen and of course I’m going to look at my phone. Of course I’m going to watch Netflix or something.
“I have my mother telling me, ‘Anya, do your work,’ but it’s not the same. Now, I feel like I have a choice: Do I want to do my work? Do I want to get up?”
Anya said she has friends who haven’t logged onto their classes in months. She wants to push them to do better, but she can’t blame them, because she has lost motivation, too – and her grades have suffered.
“I’ve never been so disappointed in myself for the way my grades look,” said Anya, the senior class president. “I’m usually on top of stuff, but this year I really let it slip.”
Filling out applications for college and taking virtual campus tours has been equally frustrating for Anya. She’s wondering if she’s even prepared for higher education.
“I feel like I’m going into college two years behind, almost,” Anya said.
As someone who has gotten used to sleeping in, it will be an adjustment for Anya to attend five days a week. But she is hoping it is just the jumpstart she needs to get back on track. She is even holding out hope for the normal milestones of senior year, such as prom and a traditional graduation.
“I know it’s not going to be the senior year experience I wanted, but at least I can say I had somewhat of an experience, that it wasn’t all remote,” Anya said.
‘Scared and nervous’
Jayson Quicksey is excited about his first day back in the classroom as a kindergartener, although he’ll have to go it alone. His two big sisters won’t return to school until the third- and fourth-graders are phased in at a later date.
“He’s all excited because he gets to see his friends,” said his mother, Bandinelli. “But I had to explain to him his sisters won’t be on the bus with him, so he’s kind of scared and nervous.”
Bandinelli is fine that the district stuck with remote instruction for this long while it figured out how to reopen safely. But in the meantime, her kids have regressed in their learning.
“Overall, it wasn’t good to have them home,” said Bandinelli, 33. “The kids, I’m not going to lie, they would turn their camera off and not pay attention. They’re home, so they have all their toys and want to do other things.”
In preparation for Jayson’s first day, Bandinelli has been buying school supplies, including sanitizing wipes and new masks with his name on them. She is nervous about him having to cart his school-issued iPad back and forth from school, because she can’t afford to replace the device if it is broken.
Bandinelli, a single mother, lost her job in the fall because she needed to be home to help her three kids with their schooling.
“I’m still going to have my third- and fourth-grader home and my third-grader still struggles,” said Bandinelli, of Black Rock. “I’d like to see her in school, too, because her grades declined so much and she needs help.”
Both her daughters say that it is not fair that their brother gets to go back to school Monday and they cannot.
“Believe me,” Bandinelli tells them. “I wish all of you can go back – every last one of you.”
Hard staying motivated
Learning remotely from home may not have sounded so bad to Philip last March.
But after almost a year of it, he is ready to go back. The senior at Olmsted expected about half his class to join him Monday.
“It’s hard to stay motivated, being home all of the time,” said Philip, 17. “For me and my friends, at least, that’s a big reason why we’re going back.”
At the start of the year, Philip was pretty good at waking up for class, sitting at his desk and getting down to work. But these days, he normally wakes up at 7:50 a.m. and logs onto class by 8 a.m. without getting out of bed.
The daily grind of remote learning from home has made it difficult to get into a school mindset, he said. Philip is a three-sport athlete and honors student who was tenth in his class heading into senior year. Even his grades have declined this year.
“It hasn’t been awful. I haven’t failed anything,” Philip said. “But it’s definitely been hard to keep my grades up this year.”
Philip was not surprised it had taken this long to reopen Buffalo schools. In fact, while it has been difficult learning from home, he’s “kind of glad they did it for this long.”
What he misses most about school is just the daily social interaction.
“My expectations aren’t like through the roof, by any means,” Philip said of Monday's return. “I know it’s going to be weird. I know it’s not going to be normal school at all. But it hopefully will be better than sitting at home.”