Buffalo stimulus aid to help students avoid repeating a grade

Rather than having students repeat a grade next year, the Buffalo Public Schools plans other ways to bridge the learning gap born by the pandemic – a gap that could equate to an entire year of learning lost for some children.

Students of color and those from lower-income families benefit more from an “acceleration” approach, rather than repeating a grade, Buffalo officials say.

With 'transformational' money to spend, Buffalo schools make big plans The district plans to spend $173.42 million for expanded instructional initiatives, $38.93 million to open schools safely; $38.92 for student emotional and social well being and support services, and $38.12 million for information technology upgrades and digital resources.

That will involve providing a host of strategies to bring each student up to grade level during the school year, while also identifying learning gaps and providing additional help to bridge those gaps.

Once classes begin in September, each student in Buffalo will be screened to identify what skills need to be retaught to get them up to grade level, according to a report recently released by the school district.

“The district will be making sound strategic investments across a number of high-leverage, high-impact areas of our work from prenatal development to college and career readiness," Superintendent Kriner Cash said when the funding was announced last month.

