Buffalo schools to pay McKinley principal Crystal Barton $200,000 as part of settlement

Longtime McKinley High School principal Crystal Barton will receive $200,000 from the Buffalo Public Schools as part of the settlement she reached with the district on Monday.

That is in addition to the more than $600,000 in salary that the district has paid to Barton during her nearly five-year paid leave.

The School Board voted on Monday to pay her $200,000 for “overtime and/or extra-activity payments that she would have earned” since she was placed on paid leave nearly five years ago, according to the settlement.

The board also agreed to pay $60,000 to Lindy Korn, Barton’s attorney, to cover her fees for representing Barton in a discrimination complaint against the district, according to the settlement, which The Buffalo News obtained under the Freedom of Information Law.

And the district will pay $15,000 to the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators for legal fees it incurred while pursuing a grievance on Barton's behalf. The union argued that the district should compensate her for pay she would have received for extra activities during the time she was on leave.

Barton was put on paid leave in May 2017, after a gay McKinley student complained that she had discriminated against LGBTQ+ students. The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on his behalf.

The lawsuit was dropped, but the district kept Barton on paid leave and said she was under investigation for alleged misuse of school funds. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office looked into the matter and decided not to press charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Barton sued the district, seeking to be reinstated as principal of McKinley. The district started the process to fire her.

And Barton, who is now 70, accused then-Superintendent Kriner Cash of sexual harassment, as well as age and race discrimination. She filed a complaint two years ago against him and the school district with the New York State Division of Human Rights.

Through the end of October 2021, the district had paid Barton $606,000 in salary since placing her on leave four and a half years earlier.

A district spokesman on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request seeking the total amount the Buffalo Public Schools has paid to Barton during her paid leave, through early April.

As part of the settlement, Barton and the district each agreed to drop all complaints, grievances and legal actions against one another.

Both sides also stipulated in the settlement that neither of them admitted any wrongdoing and agreed not to disparage each other.

And the school district agreed to issue this public statement about the settlement:

“The District and Mrs. Barton have amicably resolved and settled various forms of litigation amongst them.

“As part of the settlement, Mrs. Barton, who is one of the longest tenured and highly regarded principals in the District, is eligible to immediately return to service at McKinley High School. Mrs. Barton is currently considering her options at this time.

“We are all very pleased to have finally put all these matters behind us and the District is appreciative and thankful to Principal Barton for all of her years of service.”

