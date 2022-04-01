 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo schools to pay $48,035 to former human resources chief
The Buffalo Public Schools will pay $48,035 to Jamie Warren, its former head of human resources, under the terms of a resignation agreement she signed with the district.

Warren will be paid $38,726, an amount that is roughly equivalent to the severance pay she would have been entitled to under her contract, had the district fired her.

She will also receive $9,309 for unused vacation, personal and sick time, according to the terms of the agreement, which is in keeping with the terms of her contract with the Buffalo Public Schools.

The district also will continue to provide Warren with family health insurance until June 30.

The district released the agreement on Friday, in response to a Freedom of Information Law request from The Buffalo News.

Warren resigned March 16, after serving as associate superintendent of human resources since September 2016. She had been making $150,697 a year.

Under the terms of the resignation agreement, Warren and the Buffalo Public Schools each waived the right to pursue legal action against the other.

