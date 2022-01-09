Buffalo schools to open in person again on Monday after long weekend off

After what turned out to be a four-day weekend due to wintry weather and staffing shortages, Buffalo Public Schools students will resume classes in person on Monday, according to Superintendent Kriner Cash.

The district has 300,000 KN95 masks available for students and staff, and the district has ordered 500,000 more, he told parents in a letter Sunday evening.

"As these resources arrive, information will be shared with families and staff regarding distribution," Cash wrote.

Clear plastic KN95 masks will be given this week to students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, those with documented speech needs and those whose primary language is not English.

The district, in collaboration with the Erie County Health Department, also will hold a Covid-19 vaccination clinic from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at International School 45 at 141 Hoyt St.

