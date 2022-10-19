Buffalo Schools to file human rights complaint against Section VI; Bennett football player deemed eligible

Buffalo Public Schools is accusing Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association of discriminating against the district's student-athletes.

On Wednesday night, the Buffalo Board of Education unanimously approved a motion for the district to file a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights against the two entities in the wake of a ruling that led to the Lewis J. Bennett High School football team's forfeiture of six games for using an ineligible player.

The complaint, which has yet to be filed, intends to "hold those organizations accountable for its discriminatory and disparate treatment toward student athletes of color and for its lack of inclusion of people of color in its decision and policy making processes," Buffalo Schools general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma said in a statement.

"Until we are served the papers, or have a chance to see the complaint in writing it would be wrong for us to comment at this time," said Chris Watson, a spokesperson for NYSPHSAA.

"It is the position of Section VI to not publicly discuss matters that involve students, nor to make comments regarding disciplinary measures involving member schools or legal complaints or claims (pending or served)," Section VI executive director Mark DiFilippo said in a statement Thursday.

"Section VI continues to be an available resource to its constituents and maintains a fair and equitable approach on all matters involving member schools," DiFilippo continued. "To that end, Section VI is committed to quickly and appropriately working through this matter with Buffalo Public Schools (BPS)."

The complaint includes but is not limited to the Bennett football team's forfeits due to an ineligible player, Kuzma said following the meeting. That Bennett freshman student-athlete, who officials determined did not fill out a state transfer notification form after playing junior varsity football at Sweet Home as an eighth-grader, was reinstated to the team Thursday, said Michael House, the Buffalo Public Schools assistant superintendent for athletics.

Bennett was forced to forfeit the six games in which the player competed. House described the issue as a "clerical error."

"All Section VI member schools are expected to follow and uphold the rules set forth by NYSPHSAA," DiFilippo also said in his statement.

As part of the penalties, Bennett's head coach Steve McDuffie was not able to coach against Niagara Falls last Friday. Like the previously ineligible player, McDuffie will return to the sideline against Hutch-Tech.

Five school board members – Larry Scott, Louis Petrucci, Hope Jay, Jennifer Mecozzi and Ann Rivera – present at Wednesday's regular meeting voted in favor of the filing the human rights complaint. Four of the nine board members were not in attendance and were excused from the vote.

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said that she has a meeting scheduled with Section VI officials next week to discuss the Bennett forfeits. She did not elaborate on what aspect of the situation she hoped to resolve.

The state's human rights division investigates submitted complaints and "may present the case in a public hearing," according to its website, which adds that investigations are typically completed within six months.

The impending human rights complaint is separate from the schools' appeal to the Section VI executive committee that The News reported Monday. In that appeal, House said he wants the district to receive the penalty for the infraction instead of penalizing Bennett’s football team for a mistake he believes is on the district.

“I hope the section and the state take a look at this and take into consideration the transfer rule and the current circumstances,” House said. “They need to look at how this penalizes children. My hope is they will overturn the forfeits and we can move on and do what’s best for kids.”