Buffalo schools to continue Covid-19 precautions for rest of school year
Buffalo Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash arrives at Frank A. Sedita Academy, on Feb. 1, 2021, to welcome students as they arrive for the first day of in-person classes during the 2020-21 school year. 

 John Hickey

Covid-19 precautions will remain in effect in the Buffalo Public Schools through the end of the classes later this month, School Superintendent Kriner Cash declared Sunday in a letter to families and staff.

“I am writing to inform you that all staff and students in BPS must continue to wear masks and social distance for the rest of the academic year,” Cash said in the letter.

Noting that the New York State Department of Health is expected to update its recommendations Monday about wearing masks, Cash listed several reasons that precautions still are needed.

Among other concerns, he noted that Covid-19 cases in Erie County are highest in the 10-19 age group and that schools in Erie County saw virus outbreaks in recent months when precautions were not observed.

“Our safety protocols work,” Cash concluded. “Buffalo Public Schools had no outbreaks even as we opened our schools for in-person learning through the winter and spring.”

Cash said rapid antigen testing will continue for anyone who shows Covid-19 symptoms. He added that he will issue safety rules for summer school in a few weeks.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

