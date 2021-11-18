Buffalo schools to close Wednesday for staff, students to 'disconnect and refresh'

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Western New York and parents worried about what that might mean for schools, Buffalo schools will have an extra day off next week.

The School Board voted unanimously to start the Thanksgiving holiday one day early, with school canceled Wednesday.

No reason was given in the notice that was posted to the school district website Thursday afternoon. School officials said it was not related to the pandemic, but rather a way to give extra time off for kids, faculty and staff during a particularly stressful school year.

However, the rise in cases among students and staff as well as the community has prompted discussion about taking stronger measures, including the possibility of more days off or even returning to remote learning.

Superintendent Kriner Cash told the School Board Wednesday night that the district is "on the cusp" of shutting down again.

"It's spreading and it's still here and it's still killing people. So, just so you know, we're on the cusp ... and I want a sense of urgency about this, as well as all of the other issues we talk about tonight," he told the School Board, according to WBFO news.