Buffalo Public Schools began offering its own preschool special education programs four years ago with one class.

With the need for special education services rising – and data showing early intervention is immensely helpful for preschool students with disabilities – Buffalo’s preschool offerings for students with disabilities have soared.

Buffalo Schools now runs 11 classrooms for preschool students with disabilities and plans to open five more in November through January as more students are referred, Assistant Superintendent for Special Education Kim Hoelscher said last week during a School Board work session presentation.

Special education services for children under 3 years old are offered by the Erie County Department of Health through its Early Intervention program. When the children turn 3, Buffalo’s Committee on Preschool Special Education (CPSE) evaluates students and gives parents a choice between three programs that could fit their child’s needs.

Acting as an agency, the Buffalo School District partners with Erie County and receives funding alongside Head Start, day-care programs and other preschools, depending on enrollment.

“We have conversations with the county to address as many needs as possible,” Hoelscher said.

Park District representative Terri Schuta, in her first year on the board, on Wednesday shared concerns she has heard from South Buffalo parents with 3- and 4-year-old students with disabilities. Those discussions prompted Schuta to request the presentation.

The parents said that during Covid-19 disruptions, their children “didn’t get normal care or screenings that would lead to early intervention,” she said.

Special education has become a major focus in Buffalo schools due to pandemic effects, the responsibilities of a large urban district and a growing number of students with disabilities.

Buffalo’s special education department has come under fire this summer from parents and teachers, who argue that district changes to autism classrooms were poorly communicated and did not show compassion for students with the greatest needs.

The district’s preschool special education classrooms vary in structure, but emulate the state-mandated continuum of services that aims to place students in the least-restrictive setting.

For example, a student with minor behavioral or speech needs may be placed in a typical preschool classroom and receive assistance from a special education teacher for a portion of the day, while a nonverbal student may be placed in a smaller class with all special education students and more adult staff.

Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center School 99 on Jefferson Avenue will receive four of the five new classrooms, Hoelscher said. There will be two classes of eight students, one teacher and three aides (8:1:3); and two classes of six students, one teacher and two aides (6:1:2). The fifth class will be an 8:1:2 class at Early Childhood Center School 90.

School 99 already holds two integrated classes with students with disabilities, while Bennett Park Montessori, West Hertel Elementary, Dr. George Blackman School of Excellence and School 90 are the schools with at least one preschool special education classroom.

Hurdles stand in the way of further growth. Prekindergarten students referred to special education services essentially double over the course of the year, according to data Hoelscher shared.

Those trends were consistent each year from 2018-19 through last year, in which 674 preschool students with disabilities were referred at the beginning of the year, and 1,174 received services by the end.

'Hard transitions': Buffalo Schools' special education faces backlash over late-summer changes for students with autism Several parents of students with autism are angry by changes Buffalo Public Schools implemented in July and August to address special education class size and structure for the 2023-24 school year.

Hoelscher said those numbers were even greater when considering the number of CPSE meetings held with students, which exceeded 2,000 last year. She said preschool special education classrooms around the county are shrinking due to staff shortages, insufficient state reimbursements and difficulties evaluating students due to language barriers.

While Buffalo’s offerings are growing, they may not chip significantly at the county’s overall need as other agencies struggle to accommodate the surge of students.

Compared with money allocated to special education from kindergarten through 12th grade, resources for kids ages 3 to 5 with disabilities are more scarce. According to the district’s approved budget, the federal grant budgeted for Buffalo this year is $582,000, the same as last year. About $270,000 from the American Rescue Plan funds were used last year to supplement preschool students with disabilities, but that money is not available this year.

Buffalo Schools has other funding sources, but Hoelscher said the district’s preschool special education program is not fully covered by state, federal and county funds. That struck at least one board member as a key point.

“These are the most critical pieces, and we have to advocate on multiple levels,” said Buffalo School Board member Ann Rivera, who led the development of two board committees on special education last school year. “There’s not a lot of funding that follows it.”