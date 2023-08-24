After Tonja M. Williams was rated "effective" in her first year at the helm of Buffalo Schools, the Buffalo School Board on Thursday decided to give the superintendent a little more security.

The board voted 7-0 to approve a one-year extension as an amendment in Williams' contract, which now ends June 30, 2026, as well as a raise of $6,750 to a new salary of $276,750 for the 2023-24 school year.

After the amendment passed, Williams said she whispered to School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman: "And now the work continues."

Williams' three-year vision, introduced as her "5 by '25" strategic plan at last fall's State of the Schools event at City Honors, drew praise from the school board in her end-of-the-year digital evaluation. Board members were particularly impressed by how Williams' public listening tour fueled her goals.

"That’s not only unusual, it’s particularly effective to create change," said Ann Rivera, an at-large board member.

Evaluation results revealed "highly effective" marks for Williams in four categories: relationship with the School Board, community relations, instructional leadership and annual goals. At a board meeting this summer, Williams said her efforts in resolving the contract between the district and its teachers union were among her first-year highlights, in addition to eliminating full retiree health insurance coverage for new hires beginning in July 2026.

Comparing Williams' salary to predecessor Kriner Cash is difficult because the latter was appointed after about five years in the same role in Memphis, a district about three times larger than Buffalo. Cash started in Buffalo at $275,000 in 2015, while Williams made $270,000 last year, her first as a superintendent.

After seven years in Buffalo, Cash reached $318,000 in annual salary and got a $316,000 buyout when he resigned less than a month after a shooting-stabbing incident at McKinley High School.

The nine Buffalo School Board members will also receive substantial raises effective Jan. 1, after the Buffalo Common Council approved a $28,000 salary for the position in June.

The Citizen Salary Review Commission suggested a salary of $16,984, but the School Board approached Council President Darius Pridgen to request a greater raise, which the city approved when the district agreed to pay from its own budget. School board members earned a $5,000 stipend from 1974 to 2019, when they were bumped to $15,000 annually.