Student fights at football games in Buffalo and Kenmore – the first canceled at halftime and the latter completed without fans on consecutive September days – prompted Buffalo Public Schools to install a weapons detection system at two stadiums and choose an approach to limit spectators.

The Kenmore-Tonawanda School District had already instituted safety measures for athletic contests over the summer, and spokesperson Patrick Fanelli said these worked to quickly address the incident between Kenmore West students.

As districts determine how to keep areas where students congregate safe, tackling the deeper issue of addressing violent youth behavior – fighting, specifically – has become an inescapable subject.

“The first response is to fight,” said Pastor James E. Giles, coordinator of the WNY Peacemakers, a volunteer-driven group that builds relationships with students and has extended into Cheektowaga and other inner-ring suburbs.

Youth fighting is not specific to Buffalo or Western New York. It’s a global public health problem – but it’s amplified in a large, poor urban district. Buffalo students fought every day last year either inside or outside of school, Giles said.

Buffalo superintendent to high school parents: Students should not linger at Fountain Plaza Hutch-Tech, Emerson School of Hospitality, Buffalo Culinary School 355 and Buffalo Academy of Science Charter School are all within a half-mile of the plaza, and the mingling of student populations and density of students have led to an increase in large fights after school.

Why are these fights occurring? Interviews with Buffalo-area experts, including school and community partners, district student support services and college educators, agreed these behaviors have challenging, complex roots – and even more daunting solutions.

“Our kids cry differently,” said Arlene Adams, project administrator for Project AWARE, a mental health pilot initiative at Burgard High School.

“For some it’s tears, for others it’s fists or lashing out.”

Five insights were most frequently raised by those interviewed. They’re not to be understood in isolation; a student may face one, a few or all of them.

Experience of trauma

What traumas lie behind violent behavior? Andre Stokes, supervisor for BestSelf Behavioral Health’s Project SAYVE, rattled off a lengthy list common to a low-income, urban district: social and financial concerns, food vulnerability and the lack of community voice. These anxieties gain a footing at home and can impact how children behave at school.

Acute incidents worsen the situation: grief and fear from the May 14, 2022, racist mass shooting at Tops continues to affect Buffalo students, Stokes said.

Four weeks later, fear and hope on Jefferson Avenue For the people who live near the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and relied on it, life is far from back to normal. As the spotlight fades in the wake of the May 14 massacre, they hope the resolve for change does not.

“Kids are still on edge,” he said. “They ride public transportation, and they don’t know what’s out there in the community.” The stress can “exacerbate” symptoms of anxiety and depression, which can be tough to diagnose in children.

Covid-19 was traumatic for kids, too, said Jaekyung Lee, professor of educational psychology at the University at Buffalo.

“Many people are recovering, both academically and socially,” Lee said. “It requires time to heal and recover.”

Giles said idle time filled with social media scrolling, compounded by a lack of recreation, meant built-up energy inside exuberant youth.

Traumatic experiences and bottled-up energy were a powder keg for aggressive behavior.

Experts refer to displaced anger and aggression, hostile emotions redirected somewhere other than the original source of frustration. Lee said underlying anger leads to a “tendency to react intensely to perceived transgressions,” and students – still developing social-emotional competence – justify retaliation and pass blame to others.

“They’re not walking away from this,” Giles said.

Verbal or social media disagreements are settled with the phrase “pull up, then,” he said, essentially an invitation to fight.

Sharon Brown, chief of Student Support Services for Buffalo Schools, said helping students recognize and work through trauma can improve behavior and help the student focus on learning. The district partners with community organizations including the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition to help these students.

“They’re upset and trying to regulate their emotions,” Brown said. “We have to find out the ‘whys,’ “ Adams said.

Barriers to communication

Explaining “why,” however, isn’t easy. Stokes said one barrier can be the privacy of students’ home lives.

“What goes on in the house stays in the house,” Stokes said, citing an approach he’s seen. He said a “learned silence” can discourage children to talk about what they’re going through.

Mental health challenges are misunderstood in WNY When it comes to mental illness, perceptions in Western New York aren’t much different than elsewhere in the United States. Members of the Erie County Anti-Stigma Coalition found that out last year when they polled 400 county residents. Slightly more than half said they wouldn’t reach out for mental health resources or services because “People will think I’m not

The tug-of-war over seeking help for mental health struggles – is it a sign of weakness or a valuable, life-changing resource? – is still raging, though many students rightly land on the latter, Brown said.

“No one wants to be seen as crazy, or as weak and vulnerable,” Stokes said of the reluctance.

School factors can improve the situation. Teachers and student support staff who invest in students, act as role models and foster a positive school climate make a difference. At Burgard, Adams said she has seen progress when students accept resources available to them.

“They’re asking questions,” she said, “and have been wanting to learn.”

Power of social media

Social media is a double-edged sword. It’s a tool to grow popularity by putting others down and, for a target, an inescapable foe that can tempt retaliation.

“Clout chasing is a huge one,” Stokes said of fight causes. “We can be anything we want to be on the internet.”

'No easy, quick solution': Bullying experts describe trends in schools following tragedy Regional mental health experts say the most important takeaway from a BPS school climate survey is acknowledging that bullying is a significant challenge, and that discussions among educators, community organizations and students are vital to moving forward.

Giles said students regularly film fights and post to social media, essentially publicizing their conquests.

“How can they feel powerful?” Stokes asked. “They want control over something.”

The power dynamics are akin to bullying – another focus of Buffalo Schools – where one person seeks to gain influence over another and leverage it frequently.

That’s hard for targets to avoid.

“You can turn off your phone for a while,” Stokes said, “but when you come back it’s still going to be there.”

Isolation and boredom during the pandemic glued many kids to social media; TikTok and Instagram became their sources of social exposure, not in-person experiences with their peers.

It sparked the TikTok trend that popularized stealing Kias and Hyundais, but also the “fight club” trend that has attracted 5.8 billion views on the site, too.

“It was not-so-good influencers that students turned to during Covid-19,” Stokes said.

Parents: A conundrum

Buffalo Schools’ Brown applauded parents’ efforts in the lives of Buffalo students. She knows their task is not easy. The Buffalo School Board and the superintendent have said parent engagement is high on the district priority list.

“Support from parents is critical,” Brown said. “They are the first teacher.”

Giles said that nevertheless the fracture of families – “which are so broken” – takes its toll on kids. “The work itself is massive,” he said, referring to community efforts by faith leaders.

Negative examples at home can be carried into the classroom, especially in how to treat others.

“Maybe respect isn’t part of the daily menu,” Stokes said of a student’s home life. “Maybe they haven’t received respect from parents, or maybe they haven’t seen their parents treated with respect.”

Messages to kids at home and school may be mixed.

“They may feel safe going to their math teacher at school, but their dad might tell them to ‘man up,’” Stokes said. “That might lead to fighting.”

Why in groups?

Buffalo Schools officials have said repeatedly that spectators vastly outnumber actual fighters in group altercations.

“It’s like free TV in some cases,” Stokes said. “They want action because maybe it was a boring day or wasn’t a good day for them, and they want to see someone get out their frustration.”

“They want to be entertained by madness,” Giles said. “It’s a distraction to take away from personal pain.”

The WNY Peacemakers leader said large group fights after dismissal, like those at Fountain Plaza, were often between students from two downtown schools. Giles said “lines of demarcation” are already drawn between fans at sporting events like Bennett vs. McKinley. Allegiances matter, whether you throw punches or not.

“They’d never fight, but these are their friends, these are their schools,” Giles said of the bystanders.

Are school suspensions effective? Advocates press Buffalo schools to find a better way "We have no evidence that restorative practices are happening, and restorative conferences are extremely rare," said Jessics Bauer Walker president of Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.

Bigger fights mean greater chaos when they are dispersed. Stokes and Giles said it’s a tactic to avoid punishment.

“If it’s 10 of us against 10 of them, the chances of us getting in trouble might be reduced,” Stokes explained.

Brown, the Buffalo Schools administrator, said she believes the district is making progress. She cited a decrease in suspensions, the positive impact of leadership roles by students in Inner High, professional development in trauma-informed care and programs like Project AWARE that have been effective. It’s a tough, ongoing process.

“When they grasp one” trauma, “something else happens,” Adams said. “You have to peel back the layers and address the person.”