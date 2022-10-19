Buffalo Schools plans to file human rights complaint against Section VI for 'discriminatory' treatment

Buffalo Public Schools is alleging that Section VI and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association have discriminated against the district's student-athletes.

On Wednesday night, the Buffalo Board of Education unanimously approved a motion for the district to file a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights against the two entities in the wake of a ruling that led to the Lewis J. Bennett High School football team's forfeiture of six games.

The complaint, which has yet to be filed, intends to "hold those organizations accountable for its discriminatory and disparate treatment toward student athletes of color and for its lack of inclusion of people of color in its decision and policy making processes," Buffalo Schools general counsel Nathaniel Kuzma said in a statement.

"Until we are served the papers, or have a chance to see the complaint in writing it would be wrong for us to comment at this time," said Chris Watson, a spokesperson for NYSPHSAA. Section VI officials were not immediately available for comment.

The complaint includes but is not limited to the Bennett football team's forfeits due to an ineligible player, Kuzma said following the meeting. Bennett had rostered a student-athlete who competed last year for Sweet Home's junior varsity team as an eighth-grader, but did not complete a state transfer notification form before he played for Bennett. The team was forced to forfeit the games in which the player competed.

Michael House, Buffalo Public Schools' associate superintendent for athletics, has described the issue as a "clerical error."

Five school board members – Larry Scott, Louis Petrucci, Hope Jay, Jennifer Mecozzi and Ann Rivera – present at Wednesday's regular meeting voted in favor of the motion. Four of the nine board members were not in attendance and were excused from the vote.

Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said that she has a meeting scheduled with Section VI officials next week to discuss the Bennett forfeits. She did not elaborate on what aspect of the situation she hoped to resolve.

The state's human rights division investigates submitted complaints and "may present the case in a public hearing," according to its website, which adds that investigations are typically completed within six months.

The impending human rights complaint is separate from the schools' appeal to the Section VI executive committee that The News reported Monday. House said that appeal urged the section to rescind a rule in the NYSPHSAA regulations that penalizes an individual team for an ineligible player, with the aim of shifting the penalty to the school district.

After The News reported the forfeits Friday, Bennett won its scheduled game against Niagara Falls last Friday and completes its regular season Saturday against Hutch-Tech. With a victory, Bennett is expected to be the No. 3 seed in the Section VI Class AA playoffs, which begin late next week.