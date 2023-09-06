Buffalo Schools and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority share the same goal: to ensure roughly 10,000 high school students using public transportation get to and from school safely, without disrupting other riders.

But the continued problem of large after-school fights – described as “savvy” in their coordination and attracting up to 100 high school student spectators – has made the task more difficult, leaders say, prompting tighter rules this school year.

High school students will for the second straight year have bus passes with a prescribed route home in which they can access only one or two bus lines for free. A special sticker is necessary for students to access the Metro Rail system.

For the first time, instead of having more than four hours to complete their trip home, they’ll now get two hours.

“We’re not trying to create a police state,” NFTA Police Chief Brian Patterson said, “but some level of supervision is necessary.”

For example, students at McKinley High School will be dismissed at 3:20 p.m., and those with standard bus passes will require them to be home by 5:20 p.m. A blue pass is for students with dismissal times at or before 2:45 p.m.; a green pass is for students with dismissals after 2:45.

Patterson said the four hours allotted last school year provided too much idle time for students, and that a two-hour timeframe would suffice for all to reach their destinations. He said it takes about a half hour to travel from downtown to University Plaza.

Passes for the first time also have an identification chip embedded inside to track usage. Students will swipe them on the fare box of each bus or train.

The technology will allow school and NFTA authorities to track where and when any student uses a school-issued pass. If a student is found off-route or attempting to use their pass later than permitted, an NFTA school resource officer can notify the student’s school.

“This sends a signal to students to take the most direct route home,” Patterson said.

“The Buffalo Public Schools is committed to student safety,” district spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said in a statement. “For that reason, we have worked with the NFTA leadership to ensure parents know where their children are and that they get home in a safe and timely fashion from school. Any additional transportation required by students for after-school activities will be accommodated.”

Bus and rail passes for students who participate in after-school activities, including athletics or academic programs, have their own structure. Extra-curricular activity stickers allow students to use public transportation until 11 p.m.

A work-study pass grants access to public transit until 7 p.m. Special accommodations are made for students with special needs.

The district athletics department has six First Student buses at its disposal each day in the fall, which allow most teams to travel together to away games rather than using public transport.

Patterson said the NFTA makes a “collective decision” with Buffalo Peacemakers, the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Schools, parent groups and Buffalo Place to determine the approach to high school student transportation each year. Minimizing student fighting is a shared concern, he said.

“This is a flexible response to kids who are interested in fighting,” Patterson said. He noted how last year some students would take the train to University Heights, recognize a heavy presence of transit officers and police at the station, and then head back to Fountain Plaza, where there was less security.

Transit police beef up subway patrols in new 'Ride Nice' program A special new detail of four transit officers called the Transit School Resource Unit now roams the Metro Rail system, as well as key bus stops when school lets out each day, calming the effect of approximately 10,000 students flooding into public transit.

Not everyone is on board with the routes. Keith Jones, a Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization (BPTO) board member who has been a staunch advocate for un-routed bus passes since 2015, said family structure is still not taken into account. He said strict routes do not allow for flexibility when a student’s parents might live on different sides of town or an elderly relative may need unexpected care.

“The BPTO has been fighting these changes for a long time,” he said.

Jones predicted that restricting the time allotted for students to travel home won’t stop the downtown fights. He said the environment that sparks these large fights is that at least five high schools in close proximity unite after school at the same metro stops – such as Fountain Plaza – which does not change under the new plan.

The NFTA Transit School Resource Unit, formed last October, will return this fall with four officers monitoring student passage and cultivating relationships. Patterson said the unit’s debut was a success last year. He shared feedback from Resource Officer Mason Jones, who said, “The students know us and we know them. We have small talk. When the students know you, they want to do right by you.”

Patterson said a patrol of six officers will complement the school resource unit, with some riding trains during the school commute and others posted at Metro stations. Improved lighting, maintenance and cameras will make subway and bus stations safer, Patterson added.

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library’s central location downtown was rattled by after-school fights last year, leading the library to close early temporarily. An October fight in which one student was arrested outside McKinley High School, involved “hundreds” of students and spilled onto Elmwood Avenue.

Fountain Plaza, Martin Luther King Jr. Park and University Station were destinations for fights, too, but fight organizers could easily change a location through social media. Reducing the time for travel and introducing an identification system are two steps toward thwarting fights Patterson said, but the work is not done.

“We’ve learned that we need a better communication system in real-time between stakeholders,” he said.