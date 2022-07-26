Buffalo schools looking for bus aides

Buffalo Public Schools is hoping to increase the number of bus aides for the next school year.

The district will conduct open interviews for bus aide positions from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Adult Education: Workplace Literacy Center, 160 Edward St.

Applicants must be at least 19 and City of Buffalo residents. No educational requirements are necessary to apply. The hourly wage starts at $15.75 per hour. There are morning and afternoon shifts available.

Successful candidates will be invited back the following day to complete human relations and civil service paperwork. Appointment time and location details will be provided on the day of the interview.

The district announced in June several hiring events would take place over the summer in its efforts to fill more than 100 positions.