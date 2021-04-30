Buffalo schools chief of staff expected to be named Williamsville superintendent

Darren Brown-Hall, the second in command in the Buffalo Public Schools, has agreed to a contract to become the next superintendent in the Williamsville School District and is expected to be appointed by the School Board on Thursday, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

He will become the first Black suburban superintendent, as well as the first openly gay superintendent, in Erie and Niagara counties.

He was one of three finalists for Williamsville’s top post, according to a second person familiar with the search, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity. John McKenna, Williamsville’s interim superintendent, was also a finalist for the post, along with a candidate from outside of Erie County, according to the source.

Brown-Hall declined to comment for this story. Theresa Leatherbarrow, president of the Williamsville School Board, did not respond to a request for comment. A school district spokesperson directed inquiries to Erie 1 BOCES Superintendent Lynn Fusco, who conducted the superintendent search for Williamsville. Fusco did not respond to a request for comment.

Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash, through a spokesperson, declined to comment for this story on Brown-Hall's work in the city schools, noting that the Williamsville School Board will be announcing its decision Thursday.

