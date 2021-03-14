Buffalo schools cancel instruction Monday because of cyberattack

Remote and in-person learning in Buffalo Public Schools are canceled Monday as the school district continues to deal with a ransomware attack on Friday.

The district will use the day "to pressure test system restoration and access as well as communicate any new or required information for students to access virtual learning tools once instruction resumes," Superintendent Kriner Cash said in a letter posted on the district Facebook page Sunday evening. District and school-based staff are to report to their sites Monday.

It's a setback for the district, which was to have started the second phase of reopening Monday, when another 5,000 students were scheduled to return to the classroom. Instead, 30,000 students will be home. Remote learning was canceled Friday.

Cash said the district is working with with cybersecurity experts, and local, state and federal law enforcement to investigate the attack. The FBI and the district's consultant have not been able to determine if any personally identifiable information was exposed.

"The investigation, which is both system forensic and criminal, is in its preliminary stages and will continue round the clock for at least two more weeks," Cash said.