Buffalo schools can stay open – for now

A judge on Monday denied the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s request for a temporary restraining order to block the Buffalo Public Schools from reopening.
State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo noted that the union did not file its suit until late Friday afternoon, and that teachers and students had already returned to schools on Monday.
“To ask a judge to grant a temporary restraining order when we’ve already opened the doors would be problematic,” he said.
Colaiacovo did, however, schedule a hearing for Friday morning regarding the union’s request for a preliminary injunction on the reopening.
Frank A. Sedita Academy students return for the first day of in-classroom learning on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after Buffalo Public Schools close…
All of the district’s 31,000 students had been fully remote from mid-March 2020 until Monday, when high school seniors, students in pre-kindergarten through second grade and some special education students returned to the classroom. Buffalo was the last district in Western New York to resume in-person instruction since the pandemic began.
BTF President Philip Rumore said last week that the union would seek to block the district from reopening. The union did not file papers with the court until 5:04 p.m. Friday – a fact that did not escape the judge’s notice.
“My question is why did the petitioners wait until the Friday before the children were to resume school on Monday?” Colaiacovo asked the union’s attorney. “It seems to me to be somewhat tardy.”
Throughout the hourlong hearing, the judge offered frank comments and posed blunt questions to both sides. Some highlights:
The first day of school in Buffalo came and went despite a lawsuit filed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation trying to block schools from reopening.
• Superintendent Kriner Cash in early December told the School Board that he felt it was not safe at that point to reopen the Buffalo schools.
“I’m not sending our children and our staff into the mouth of the volcano,” said Cash, who had for months been outspoken about the toll that Covid-19 had taken, particularly among minority communities.
Support Local Journalism
In early January, though, he announced that the district was preparing to reopen Feb. 1, and the School Board unanimously voted Jan. 20 to move forward with that plan.
“Most volcanos don’t just stop erupting,” the judge said on Monday. “They erupt for awhile. He chose to use that analogy.
“What has transpired between Dec. 9 and Feb. 1 that now justifies sending children and staff back into the schools?”
• In early January, Cash invited Rumore to accompany him later that month to tour several schools to see what health and safety measures had been put in place.
“What good would Mr. Rumore be in the review of a school to look at air ducts when he’s a teacher?” Colaiacovo asked. “He’s not an engineer.”
• Rumore declined Cash’s offer to tour the schools with him.
“Why not accept their offer to do a walkthrough?” the judge asked. “You don’t have to be an engineer to observe issues that might be problematic to teachers.”
• But on Jan. 28, Rumore emailed the district’s lawyer to say that the BTF had hired an industrial hygienist and asked that the district grant him access to inspect the buildings.
The district’s lawyer, Nathaniel Kuzma, said no, saying that the union was going to sue the district anyway.
“Why hasn’t there been a stronger commitment on the part of the school district to partner with” the union, Colaiacovo asked, “to work on something that both sides might not be able to love, but that they could at least live with?”
Both sides will have the opportunity to call witnesses during Friday’s hearing, but the judge made clear that he wants to keep the the number of witnesses to a minimum in the interest of expediting the process.
“The preliminary injunction hearing should not be based on sentimentality, but on facts,” the judge said. “Only the people who have those facts should be offered for testimony.”