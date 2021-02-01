Buffalo schools can stay open – for now

• Rumore declined Cash’s offer to tour the schools with him.

“Why not accept their offer to do a walkthrough?” the judge asked. “You don’t have to be an engineer to observe issues that might be problematic to teachers.”

• But on Jan. 28, Rumore emailed the district’s lawyer to say that the BTF had hired an industrial hygienist and asked that the district grant him access to inspect the buildings.

The district’s lawyer, Nathaniel Kuzma, said no, saying that the union was going to sue the district anyway.

“Why hasn’t there been a stronger commitment on the part of the school district to partner with” the union, Colaiacovo asked, “to work on something that both sides might not be able to love, but that they could at least live with?”

Both sides will have the opportunity to call witnesses during Friday’s hearing, but the judge made clear that he wants to keep the the number of witnesses to a minimum in the interest of expediting the process.

“The preliminary injunction hearing should not be based on sentimentality, but on facts,” the judge said. “Only the people who have those facts should be offered for testimony.”

