In the face of a language barrier and immense grief, Blanca Martinez refuses to be silent.

The Puerto Rican grandmother and her partner, Jesus Rivera, lost their 12-year-old grandson, Dariel Rivera Reyes, May 17 to suicide.

The grandparents said their grandson, for whom they were primary caretakers, died after relentless bullying by a fellow sixth-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. School 48.

"I want to raise my voice so that no other child or family will have to go through this again," Martinez said last week through an interpreter.

The grandparents have struggled to make their message public because they speak only Spanish, she said.

Martinez described Dariel as "healthy, active, amazing and creative."

"He was a good boy," she said, noting his charisma and "infectious smile."

Three teachers at the school, who spoke to The Buffalo News on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive situation and fear of retaliation, investigated the events that preceded Reyes' suicide, reviewed incident reports – some of which they filled out themselves – as well as the offending student's disciplinary record before he was removed from school. They independently verified the grandparents' account and added further details of four months of bullying Reyes experienced.

The bigger picture is a system that failed Dariel Reyes, the teachers believe. They pointed to several missteps.

A former school principal, removed from her position midyear due to an investigation over a different incident, failed to act on incident reports from teachers of bullying done by the offending student. The student was suspended and returned with minimal effort to identify a root problem or reintegrate the student into the classroom, the teachers said, adding that early in the year, student support staff – critical resources for students' social and emotional needs – were pulled from their roles to serve as substitute teachers.

"When behaviors happened, there was no one to call," a teacher said. Iris Randle, acting principal beginning in February, ensured student support staff could perform their regular duties, teachers said, but a culture of bullying and fear had been established long before her appointment.

After Reyes died, district leaders visited the grandparents and School 48 and offered support from Crisis Services to Reyes' classmates. The district provided counselors at the school for a few days, but they had limited availability, leaving in late morning or at noon, a teacher said.

Teachers struggling with trauma from the incident were told to return to work, while no member of the administration met with students or conveyed messages to students about bullying or suicide.

District leaders have done little to alleviate the family's grief, Martinez said.

"There has been nothing done – she has not communicated anything, hasn't informed me of other actions," she said of Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams. "She just sat there in my house and watched us cry. But nothing was offered, nothing beyond one visit."

A GoFundMe effort helped Martinez and Rivera afford a funeral in Buffalo and burial in Puerto Rico. About $8,500 was raised over about a week, and more than 100 people – from teachers to community leaders – attended the funeral.

"There was a lot of love," Martinez said. "Teachers – everyone felt it. Everyone felt what we felt."

When Reyes died by suicide at his grandparents' apartment, the offending student – who is not being identified by The Buffalo News because of his age – had an infraction record seven pages long with multiple severe offenses, the teachers said. The student now faces disciplinary action from the district and has been barred from school.

That brings little solace to the grandparents, who were not informed.

"The most difficult part of it is knowing that this could have been avoided," Martinez said.

Buffalo responds

Buffalo Schools administration alerted parents and caregivers at School 48 the day after Reyes' suicide that a student had died. About a week later, staff districtwide got an email about the death, with information about school resources and the three-digit 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a district spokesperson said.

"No one should ever have to endure the grief and pain caused by the senseless death of a child," Williams said Tuesday in a statement. "The unfortunate death of a School 48 at MLK student has left us with a heavy heart, and on behalf of our entire Buffalo Public Schools community, I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, classmates and teachers of this student.

"As we expected a variety of reactions to this loss," the superintendent said, "our Crisis Prevention and Response and Student Supports Teams were immediately present at School 48 to provide counseling and emotional support to any students or staff that have been grieving or experiencing trauma because of this tragedy."

Buffalo Schools features resources prominently on its website for preventing and responding to bullying. A "bullying FAQ" is available in five languages, a link connects to a bullying-specific incident report form and documents show school-specific contacts.

The bullying

The grandparents and School 48 teachers described the bully as calculated, controlling and manipulative – with the intensity of his actions increasing as the year progressed.

"If you opposed him, if you didn't do what he commanded you, then you were a target," one teacher said. "And Dariel became a target."

The student's bullying was psychological and physical, the teachers said, and was not limited to Reyes. Described as a ringleader of a group of friends, the bully learned Reyes' schedule and found opportunities outside the classroom – in the hallways, outside the gym and in bathrooms – to threaten, taunt and physically hurt him. The bully and his friends tried to bait Reyes into physical fights while someone recorded the exchange for TikTok.

School 48 is one of several bilingual schools in the district. One teacher said Dariel's bilingual class was targeted and that the bully called its students "the Spanish kids."

Incidents occurred outside of school, as well. The bully, accused of taking a photo of a teacher's emergency contact list for students, showed up on two occasions at Martinez's house, the grandmother said. Bicycles were stolen on one occasion, with a teacher shown a group chat where the bully bragged about the conquest. The bully managed to contact Reyes' family through his grandmother's cellphone – which Reyes used on occasion because he did not have one of his own – leaving angry threats the grandparents could not understand due to the language barrier.

"Dariel, I know he was scared, but he downplayed it because he knew the extent of this child's mind – the evil that was in there," a teacher said. "Dariel was afraid that they would hurt his family. That was his biggest fear."

Martinez and the School 48 teachers said Reyes tried at first to avoid run-ins with the other student instead of speaking up.

"If there was something he couldn't control, he would speak up, and he did speak up," a teacher said.

Martinez said she was summoned to the school for one bullying incident against her grandson.

"The person we spoke with at the school said they would get back to me with a resolution," Martinez said. "The call never came."

Martinez and the teachers said the bullying worsened just before Reyes' suicide. A friend of Reyes described as a protector was involved in a physical altercation the day of the suicide, teachers confirmed.

The grandmother found her grandson unresponsive in the bathroom that Wednesday night. They rushed Reyes to the emergency room, but he could not be resuscitated.

"He felt like he had no other way out," Martinez said.

A call to the district

Reyes' grandparents and School 48 teachers want to see changes that are less about bullying policy and more about implementation. The district claims to be committed to social-emotional learning and behavioral support for students, the teachers said, but the reality is resources are limited, especially for English Language Learners or bilingual students.

"They're not working with the families, the parents, the community and partnerships with organizations," Martinez said. "The connections are not there."

How to discipline students is a focal point, too. The teachers at School 48 were frustrated by the lack of helpful interventions for suspended students as much as they were alarmed that many incident reports were not heeded by administration. They acknowledged students' right to an education, but they also emphasized the right to a safe learning environment.

"For a student to see that the other student continues to be at the school," one teacher said, "the process is like, 'Why should I bother speaking up if nothing is done?'"

Administration was a hurdle rather than a help until Randle arrived, the teachers said. They said Kim Nixon-Williams, the School 48 principal until she was suspended last winter, was hard to access as culture and morale unraveled. Nixon-Williams, who could not be reached for this story, is listed as School 48's contact for bullying reports on Buffalo Schools' website.

"There were signs on her doors that said, 'Do not enter,' " said one of the teachers. "We could not get past unless we caught her in the hallway."

Casimiro Rodriguez, founder of the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY and a prominent voice in the Hispanic community, attended Reyes' funeral and spoke to the student's grandparents.

"We have to make sure these situations do not develop," Rodriguez said. "This is a community that deserves respect and opportunity. How can we make it better for bilingual and Hispanic kids?"

Rodriguez suggested recruiting more Latino support staff to better connect with the bilingual population and to search for more experts to combat bullying.

"This troubles me," he said. "It's not just about him being Hispanic, but it's our children, the future."

There are many ways to reach out to a trained counselor in times of crisis. Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131. The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515. The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.