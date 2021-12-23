Buffalo schools add half-days for elementary schools to alleviate bus driver shortage

To alleviate a bus driver shortage, Buffalo Public Schools has added two half-days for each elementary school in the first three months of 2022.
The change will free up 18 to 25 drivers for the bus runs at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to transportation director Cheryl Kennedy.
“With the winter weather coming in, combined with the driver shortage, we wanted to be proactive and try to alleviate the driver shortage,” she said.
Transportation challenges weigh heavily on school districts across the state. In Albany, the bus driver shortage forced the school district to pivot to remote instruction on Wednesday for the two days of class remaining before winter break.
“Positive COVID-19 cases and related contacts in recent days have affected at least 21 First Student drivers and 12 additional employees for the bus company,” the Albany district told families. “Due to these staffing shortages, we are unable to provide an adequate and safe level of service for students.”
In Buffalo, Superintendent Kriner Cash cited staffing shortages as a major factor in determining whether schools will have to go remote after winter break. Bus driver shortages, he said, have been acute.
Under Buffalo’s new schedule of early release days, on any given day, two schools will release students early. The schedule will rotate, with each elementary school having two half-days, a few weeks apart, between Jan. 3 and March 13. Also affected will be the four high schools in Buffalo that serve students in grades 5 to 12.
Students will be dismissed at their usual time for half-days – 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m., depending on what time in the morning the school day begins at their school.
Support Local Journalism
Buffalo will count the early release days as full days of school for instructional purposes, according to chief academic officer Anne Botticelli.
“We’ll still be sending work home with the students so they’ll continue their learning once they leave the school site,” she said.
Buffalo has already combined bus routes for its elementary students this year, down to 470 from its usual 670 routes, in response to the bus driver shortage, according to general counsel Nate Kuzma.
Driver shortage nixes after-school program
Still, the shortage has forced Buffalo to hold off on operating an after-school program for elementary students. Bus runs aren’t finished until nearly 7 p.m. this year, just transporting students from their standard school day, from district schools as well as charter schools.
In 2019-20, before the pandemic struck, nearly 6,000 elementary students in Buffalo attended a two-hour after-school program each day. Students received academic help, recreational activities and dinner.
This year, it’s not clear whether the district will be able to get after-school programs running.
“Our ability to provide after-school programming will continue to be significantly impacted,” Kuzma said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to start after-school programming for our elementary schools at some point this year.”
Buffalo has enough bus drivers for all of its routes. But when drivers call in sick, it’s difficult to cover their routes, Kennedy said. And as the cold weather sets in, both Covid-19 and the flu are likely to force more drivers to take sick days.
The district contracts with First Student. But the district has also been involved with efforts to recruit drivers, Kuzma said. When First Student offered a $3,000 signing bonus for new drivers, Buffalo Public Schools added $2,000 for each driver, making it one of the highest signing bonuses in the area for school bus drivers.