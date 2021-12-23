Buffalo schools add half-days for elementary schools to alleviate bus driver shortage

Under Buffalo’s new schedule of early release days, on any given day, two schools will release students early. The schedule will rotate, with each elementary school having two half-days, a few weeks apart, between Jan. 3 and March 13. Also affected will be the four high schools in Buffalo that serve students in grades 5 to 12.

Students will be dismissed at their usual time for half-days – 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m., depending on what time in the morning the school day begins at their school.

Buffalo will count the early release days as full days of school for instructional purposes, according to chief academic officer Anne Botticelli.

“We’ll still be sending work home with the students so they’ll continue their learning once they leave the school site,” she said.

Buffalo has already combined bus routes for its elementary students this year, down to 470 from its usual 670 routes, in response to the bus driver shortage, according to general counsel Nate Kuzma.

Driver shortage nixes after-school program